Packers HC Matt LaFleur Claps Back on Jordan Love Criticism

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to kick off the 2026 season.

Before hitting the practice field Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media about a variety of topics. Among them was quarterback Jordan Love, who is entering his sixth NFL season.

Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur Endorses Jordan Love as an Elite QB

LaFleur was asked what he believes the next step is for Love in order to get to an elite level of quarterback play. His response carried a bit of frustration and confusion.

“I get so confused by that question every time,” LaFleur said. “Because I think he’s an elite player. So I don’t know, I’ll let you guys figure that out — what the next step is.”

LaFleur went on to say that he feels like the lack of overall team success has hurt Love’s perception.

“I think a lot of times it’s due to team success,” LaFleur continued. “The more success we have, the more people will view him in that light.”

Jordan Love Still Has Plenty to Prove

LaFleur made a great point with linking the Packers’ success as a team to how Love is viewed. Quarterbacks, fairly or unfairly, are linked to a team’s wins and losses more than any other position. Love has a 27-20-1 regular season record as a starter, which is solid but not great. He owns a 1-3 postseason record, and has not gotten past the divisional round.

If Love can lead Green Bay to a deep postseason, or a Super Bowl win, he will likely be considered among the elite quarterbacks of the NFL. However, the longer that takes, the harder it will be for his image to change. Love is under contract with the Packers through the 2028 season, and a tough decision may have to be made if he doesn’t start piling up wins.

Love also could benefit from racking up some individual accolades. He has not been selected to a Pro Bowl or as an All-Pro. Even just leading the NFL in a major passing category would help his credentials. If his pass catchers remain healthy throughout the season, Love could put up the best numbers of his career.