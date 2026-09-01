Packers TE Jonnu Smith Pulled Savvy Move to Impress Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran tight end Jonnu Smith this past weekend.

Fourth-year TE Luke Musgrave is on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Musgrave sustained a neck injury during minicamp back in June, costing him the entirety of training camp and preseason. Smith will plug into Musgrave’s No. 2 TE role, though Musgrave is expected to be activated at some point.

Green Bay Packers TE Jonnu Smith Has Already Made Big Impression on HC Matt LaFleur

Smith and LaFleur spent time together as members of the Tennessee Titans in 2018, as LaFleur served as their offensive coordinator. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, LaFleur reflected on his time working with Smith.

“This is a grown man,” LaFleur said of Smith. “We had a great time together. He was one of the guys we certainly relied on. I know we didn’t break any records over there in Tennessee with our offensive production, but he was one of the bright spots I would say. Very explosive guy, and I still think he’s running pretty well.”

LaFleur went on to praise Smith instantly gravitating toward quarterback Jordan Love during team meetings.

“He’s a smart man, too,” LaFleur continued. “First team meeting, I introduce him and I’m trying to look where he’s sitting, and he’s sitting right next to Jordan Love. That’s a vet move. He knows how to work it.”

Jonnu Smith Could Bounce Back With Packers After Down Year

Smith is just two years removed from earning a Pro Bowl selection with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. He caught 88 passes for 884 yards and 8 touchdowns that season with Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback. Smith was traded the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, but just didn’t fit well in their offensive system.

A 10-year veteran, Smith entered the NFL with the Titans as a third-round draft pick in 2017. He has amassed 345 receptions for 3,529 yards and 30 touchdowns throughout his career. In addition to the Titans, Dolphins and Steelers, Smith has also spent time with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Given his familiarity with LaFleur, Smith could make an impact for the Packers this season. Smith’s days of being a No. 1 TE are likely behind him, but that’s obviously not need in Green Bay as he plays behind Tucker Kraft. The two could open things up for each other, and Smith is better suited to fill in for Kraft if needed than Musgrave.