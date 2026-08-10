Matt LaFleur Gets Candid on Former Packers Head Coach

The Green Bay Packers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday to open the preseason for both teams in Pittsburgh. For Packers fans, it will be a different experience. The team has played against Mike McCarthy since he left the Packers as head coach. They have played against Aaron Rodgers since he left the Packers. However, the duo that led Green Bay to their most recent Super Bowl has reunited in Pittsburgh, and their first game is against the Packers.

It is easy for Packers fans to get caught up in the hype, even if it is the preseason. When asked about his relationship with Mike McCarthy, the Packers’ current head coach had nothing but praise and respect for the man who had the Packers job before him.

LaFleur last faced McCarthy when his Packers beat McCarthy’s Cowboys in the playoffs to close out the Cowboys’ 2023 season. However, despite the 2-0 record in head-to-head matchups, LaFleur is looking for what McCarthy has, and that is the Super Bowl ring.

Matt LaFleur Shows Respect for Former Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy

The Packers, Cowboys, and Steelers are three of the more storied franchises in the NFL. It is quite impressive that McCarthy has been able to lead all three of them now. However, he is always going to be most connected to the Packers.

McCarthy was the head coach of the Packers from 2006-2018. He was 125-77-2, and during his span there, he had a 10-8 record in the postseason. Of course, that includes the one Super Bowl appearance and win.

With McCarthy as the head coach of the Packers, the team made the playoffs in nine of his 13 seasons. He had a strong run with the Cowboys, but not quite as prolific.

He started his tenure with a 6-10 season and ended it with a 7-10 season. However, in between those two seasons, he had three straight 12-5 campaigns. Unfortunately, the Cowboys were 1-3 in the playoffs during that run.

That, combined with the drop-off in 2024, led the Cowboys to change directions. McCarthy took one season off and is now back with the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers Will Start Against the Packers

Of course, it is not just McCarthy who will be seeing his old team. Rodgers will as well. Rodgers was a staple of the Packers, and even had a few postseason runs with LaFleur after the team moved on from McCarthy. This will be the second time that LaFleur has faced Rodgers since the two separated. The Packers went into Pittsburgh and beat Rodgers and the Steelers last year 31-25.

While this will only be a preseason affair, all reports are that Rodgers is going to play in this game. The team wants to get him some work in the preseason, and while he knows McCarthy well, it is still an offense he has not run in a few years. So, the Packers will get the first look at McCarthy and Rodgers on the sideline in a game up close and personal against their old favorites.