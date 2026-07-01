Packers Put on Notice With 2026 NFC North Prediction

With the calendar switching to July 1, it’s officially prediction season for NFL pundits. Unfortunately for head coach Matt LaFleur, one analyst doesn’t appear to think too highly of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North this fall.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Ben Solak predicted the Minnesota Vikings to win the division. Solak pointed to his concerns about Green Bay’s defense as the primary reason he has his doubts about the Packers.

“The Packers won’t have edge rusher Micah Parsons for the first half of the season and lost defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to the Dolphins,” wrote Solak.

At the end of his prediction explanation, Solak made sure not to snub the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears too badly. But it didn’t seem Solak extended the same courtesy to the Packers.

“I’m not particularly down on the Lions or Bears (though a little dubious of the Packers), so any outcome in the NFC North wouldn’t surprise me much,” added Solak.

Green Bay has made the postseason each of the past three years. But this fall, LaFleur and the Packers will be trying to win their first division title since 2021.