Packers’ Matt LaFleur Makes Telling Admission After Blowout Loss to Falcons

The Green Bay Packers reached a new low in the Matt LaFleur era Thursday night. To begin Week 3, the previously winless Atlanta Falcons embarrassed the Packers in their home opener 35-14.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. boosted the Falcons in his season debut. But that had nothing to do with the third straight poor performance the Packers offense experienced.

After the loss, the Packers head coach called the defeat “humbling” in his opening statement. Then he offered arguably an even more blunt assessment of how bad things went for the team’s offense.

“I think we have to continue to work with these guys and try to figure out what we do well. Because right now, I don’t know what we’re doing well on offensively,” said LaFleur.

Against the Falcons, Green Bay’s offense reached the end zone on its second possession. The Packers then punted four times, turned the ball over on downs and had a field goal blocked before their next score.

LaFleur’s offense didn’t surpass the 200-yard mark on offense until the fourth quarter.

Matt LaFleur’s Packers Offense Severely Struggling

Getty Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that he doesn’t know what his team does well offensively.

LaFleur’s telling remark on the offense was to a question about how to improve the offensive line. But the Packers head coach instead delivered a message on the offense overall.

It’s pretty clear that the offensive line is the biggest issue, but there are also multiple things wrong. Obviously, that’t the case with LaFleur pretty much admitting that nothing is going right.

The lack of running game is a huge issue. That goes back to the offensive line, but the team also missed running back Josh Jacobs. Without the veteran Pro Bowler, Marshawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson aren’t getting the job done.

In Week 3, the Packers had 17 rushing yards on nine carries. The Falcons ran for 242 yards on 41 attempts.

Backup Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. had 50 rushing yards — far more than the Packers — on 10 carries.

Without a ground game, Packers quarterback Jordan Love had 53 pass attempts. That’s a recipe for disaster behind a porous offensive line.

The result was an embarrassing defeat which should be rock bottom for LaFleur and the Packers. But there’s not an obvious path forward for the team either. That is, not until LaFleur and the offense can find something they do well.