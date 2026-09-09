Matt LaFleur Puts Packers Wide Receivers on Notice With Strong Message

The Green Bay Packers are entering a very important 2026 campaign, and if there’s anyone who knows that to be true, it’s head coach Matt LaFleur. While the Packers have done a good job of establishing themselves as a perennial playoff contender, they need to take another step forward if they want to become a legitimate Super Bowl threat.

In order to do that, Green Bay is going to have to find a way to stay healthier than it did last season. Perhaps the most important position in that regard is the wide receiver room, which has been consolidated ahead of the new campaign. With Week 1 right around the corner, LaFleur put this group on notice with a strong message.

Matt LaFleur Sends Message to Packers’ Wide Receiver Room

While Green Bay brought several new faces to town this offseason, it also watched a handful of guys head for the exit doors. In the wide receiver room, Romeo Doubs signed with the New England Patriots, while Dontayvion Wicks was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Losing them hurts, but the hope is that this condensed depth chart will help Jordan Love under center moving forward.

Right now, the three starters for the Packers at wide receiver are Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden. While these guys have been productive early on in their respective careers, injuries have often held them off the field (particularly Watson and Reed). With Doubs and Wicks gone, Green Bay is banking on this group taking a collective step forward.

The unlimited depth at wide receiver that the Packers have featured for years no longer exists, as Bo Melton and Skyy Moore are the two top options behind this trio. With that in mind, LaFleur didn’t mince his words when discussing what he expects from Watson, Reed, and Golden in 2026.

“Really what it’s gonna be is more opportunity for everybody in that room, or I should say for our three main guys, and we need them out there for as many plays as humanly possible,” LaFleur said when speaking to reporters. “We know that this guy, speaking of Christian, I think all three of those guys are difference makers, but we need them out on the field for as many snaps as possible.”

Packers Need Big Seasons From Their New Wide Receiver Trio

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 10: Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball after a catch against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Having more clearly defined roles should help the Packers on offense moving forward, but it won’t mean anything if guys can’t stay on the field. Even though he’s only in his second season, Golden may be the most reliable wide receiver in terms of his availability, as he only missed three games last year. Reed missed 10 contests in 2025, while Watson has been forced to spend time on the sidelines in each of his first four seasons.

Injuries can cause problems all over the roster, but that may not be more true than at the wide receiver position, especially now that running back Josh Jacobs has landed on the commissioner’s exempt list. All eyes will be on this trio to see how they perform in Week 1 when Green Bay squares off against the Minnesota Vikings.