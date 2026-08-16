Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur Teases Major Tucker Kraft Injury Development

The Green Bay Packers have high hopes for the 2026 campaign, which isn’t much of a surprise when considering how much talent they have at their disposal. As the team continues to prepare for its return to action, though, a big theme throughout training camp has revolved around the health of some of its top players.

Star tight end Tucker Kraft is part of that group, as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that cut his breakout campaign in half. Kraft has been grinding in an attempt to ensure he’s ready to play in the Packers’ Week 1 action, and according to head coach Matt LaFleur‘s latest comments, it sounds like he’s close to taking a big step in his injury rehab.

Matt LaFleur Hints at Major Tucker Kraft Injury News

Could Tucker Kraft participate in 11-on-11? “I think you could be in for a treat today.” — #Packers coach Matt LaFleur. https://t.co/91X3J7l3bn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2026

Kraft’s role in Green Bay’s offense has grown with each passing year, and that held true in 2025. Through eight games, Kraft was on track to have the biggest season of his career to date, as he caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns. Everything came to a screeching halt, though, when he suffered a torn ACL that brought his campaign to a premature end.

The buildup to the 2026 campaign has been intriguing for Kraft. Not only is he continuing to work his way back from this injury, but he is also angling for a new contract extension from Green Bay’s front office. The team obviously wants to make sure Kraft is fully healthy before committing to him, but the two sides are continuing to work towards a deal as training camp unfolds.

In the meantime, Kraft is doing what he can to prove that he is going to be a key contributor for the Packers in the long-term future. That involves continuing to ramp up his injury rehab as Week 1 draws closer, with LaFleur seeming to reveal that Kraft will participate in the team’s 11-on-11 action at practice on Sunday.

“I think you could be in for a treat today,” LaFleur simply said when asked if Kraft could participate in 11-on-11 action in the near future.

Tucker Kraft Trending in the Right Direction for the Packers

Coming back from a torn ACL is easier said than done, and given the severity of the injury, the Packers have understandably played things safe with Kraft to this point. However, he has looked great so far at training camp, so the team is gradually going to begin taking the training wheels off for him, with 11-on-11s being a logical next step for him.

While his contract talks remain up in the air, if all goes according to plan for Kraft on the field, he could be ready to go by the time Week 1 rolls around for Green Bay. He’s not out of the woods just yet, but Kraft is in the final stages of his injury rehab, and he remains one of the top players to keep tabs on as training camp rolls on.