Packers’ Biggest Reason for Hope Comes With Major Caveat

The Green Bay Packers are going to be in the mix every year that Matt LeFleur is the head coach. LeFleur presents a reason for hope every season, per Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.

Vederame points to the 76-40-1 record that LeFleur has boasted as head coach of the Packers. He has been the coach for seven seasons, and they have had one losing season. That was also the only season they did not make the playoffs. The low for LeFleur as head coach has been 8-9.

So, it is easy to say that if LeFleur is your head coach, you are going to be in the running for a playoff spot. However, Packers fans will point to his playoff success and success away from Aaron Rodgers as reasons to knock the coach.

Matt LeFleur Has Not Won as Much With Jordan Love

The Packers were 47-18 with two NFC Championship game appearances during the Aaron Rodgers era. That includes the 8-9 season that was Rodgers’ last with the team. It has not been quite as strong with Love as his quarterback, though. He still has a winning record. The team is 27-20-1 with Love as a starter. Then, they are 2-1 with Malik Willis and 0-1 with Clayton Tune.

Still, it shows that while LeFleur is a great coach, he mostly goes as far as his quarterback will go. Rodgers was playing like an MVP, and LeFleur took that to the cusp of the Super Bowl. Love is above average, and they have gotten above-average returns, but not quite the same ceilings.

Matt LeFleur Needs a Signature Playoff Win

For as dominant as LeFleur has been in the regular season, he is also lacking that signature playoff win. He started off 2-3 with Rodgers, and while that featured a few runs to the NFC Championship, the season ended up falling short of expectations based on the regular season success.

Since then, he has been 1-3 with Love as his quarterback. They are currently on a three-game losing streak in the playoffs. The good news is that LeFleur will prop up the floor, and the team is almost a sure thing to make the playoffs every season.

The bad news is that he has not shown himself to be a difference maker when he gets into the playoffs. If he can find a better quarterback at the right time, the team can make a run, but they have not won the big games because of him.

The 2026 season will be pivotal for LeFleur to prove that he can make the push to win in the playoffs. Green Bay traded for Micah Parsons in an effort to get over the hump. Of course, he tore his ACL and missed the team’s playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

Parsons will miss the start of the year, but LeFleur has shown he can navigate that. If the team has Parsons healthy for the playoff run, they will be leaning on him to get them to a Super Bowl. LeFleur gives them hope, but the talent on the field makes it possible.