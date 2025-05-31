Packers Rookie Receiver Hype Called One Of OTAs’ ‘Biggest Overreactions’

The Green Bay Packers faithful were obviously more than thrilled when general manager, Brian Gutekunst, and head coach, Matt LaFleur, decided to spend their first round draft pick on a receiver for the first time in 23 years back in April, selecting speedy wideout, Matthew Golden, out of Texas.

Coupled with the selection of TCU stud WR, Savion Williams, the Packers now what seems to be both a strong and deep receiver room filled with an abundance of multi-variant talent.

Yet, as much of the attention and emphasis has remained on Golden within Green Bay, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes that we should not be too quick to go all in on the young wideout, calling the idea that he will “dominate” as a rookie one of the biggest overreactions of May’s OTAs.

Packers Media Need To Pump Breaks On Matthew Golden Train

“The first Packers Round 1 wide receiver in about 75 years (OK, it’s actually 23) is already taking first-team reps at Green Bay OTAs.” Gagnon writes, “That’s a decent sign of his abilities out of the gate. After all, the Packers have quite a lot of depth at receiver.