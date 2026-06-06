Packers’ Potential Breakout Star Gets Uninspiring Prediction

The Green Bay Packers are a tough team to evaluate.

They certainly have a talented core of young players at key positions, but a questionable supporting cast around them. Offseason predictions have been all over the place, both for how the team will fare as a whole in 2026, and the individual performances.

NFL Analyst Says to ‘Sell Stock’ on Green Bay Packers WR Matthew Golden in 2026

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently made a list of second-year wide receivers whose stock should be bought into or sold. Some of the Packers’ recent roster moves played a big role in why he is selling on Golden.

“The Green Bay Packers allowed Romeo Doubs to walk in free agency and traded fellow wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles. While those moves seem like positives for Matthew Golden’s second-year outlook, the Packers also signed Jayden Reed and Christian Watson to extensions. They’re solidified in Green Bay’s passing attack.”

Moton doesn’t question Golden’s talent, but believes there are simply too many mouths to feed in Green Bay’s passing game.

“Don’t forget that tight end Tucker Kraft is working his way back from a torn ACL. He’s recorded 113 catches for 1,551 yards and 15 touchdowns in 42 games across three seasons. Unlike the more promising second-year receivers, Golden doesn’t have a clear pathway to a significant role. Despite his 2025 first-round draft status, he may be the No. 3 receiver and No. 4 pass-catching option in the Packers offense this year. Golden should outpace his receiving totals from last season (29 catches for 361 yards), but don’t expect a significant Year 2 leap if Reed, Watson and Tucker all stay healthy.”

Matthew Golden Has Received Mostly Praise This Offseason

Despite the gloomy outlook from above, many have huge expectations for Golden this upcoming season. He was recently named to Pro Football Focus’ 2026 All-Breakout Team, as they touted Golden for his sharp route running skills. Golden should take on at least a bit of a bigger role in Green Bay’s offense in 2026.

As the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Golden as WR1 upside. Christian Watson has that role as of now, but Golden might not be too far behind him. Golden had inconsistent production as a rookie, recording just 29 receptions for 361 yards, and failing to log a single touchdown.

However, he did find the endzone in the Packers’ wild-card postseason matchup against the Chicago Bears, which was one of his four catches for 84 yards in that game. You can count Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich among those who believe Golden will make a big leap in 2026.

“He’s looked great so far and it’s going to be a big year for him,” Stenavich said, via The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Dominique Yates. “I’m excited to watch it.”

Even more importantly, Golden has shown he believes in himself during Packers OTAs this past week.

“To be honest, I don’t feel like they’ve seen anything yet,” Golden said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself and I know what I have done. To me, it wasn’t anything yet. I know it’s a lot more out there. I’m excited for it. I know I’m gonna prove myself right.”