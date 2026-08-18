ESPN Makes Historic Micah Parsons Prediction for Packers

Micah Parsons has never recorded more than 14 sacks in a single NFL season. One ESPN analyst thinks the Green Bay Packers star is about to blow way past that number and into the record books.

In ESPN’s Future Power Rankings, projecting the 2027-29 window for all 32 teams, analyst Seth Walder made a bold prediction that Parsons will break the NFL’s single-season sack record.

ESPN Predicts Micah Parsons Will Break the Single-Season Sack Record

That record now belongs to Myles Garrett, who piled up 23 sacks for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 to pass the 22.5-sack mark shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Walder believes Parsons has the tools to top it.

“Parsons will break Myles Garrett’s single-season sack record,” Walder wrote. “He has never exceeded 14.0 sacks in a season. But since he entered the league in 2021, he has a 29% career pass rush win rate — much higher than the second-best player, Garrett, at 24.9%.”

The logic is that Parsons has been the most disruptive rusher in football by win rate, just without the gaudy sack totals to show for it. A pass rush win rate measures how often a rusher beats his blocker within 2.5 seconds, and by that measure no one in the league has been better than Parsons since he entered the NFL. The sacks, Walder argues, should eventually catch up to the pressure.

“If Garrett can record 23 sacks on the Browns, Parsons can exceed that on a better team in the Packers,” Walder wrote.

Micah Parsons Believes He’ll Break the Record Too

Parsons doesn’t disagree. Speaking on his own show, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” the pass rusher said he fully intends to chase the record, estimating it’ll take him about two years to get there.

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He also acknowledged the obstacle in his way. Parsons is coming off a torn ACL and a meniscus procedure and expects to miss the start of the 2026 season, which he said would give Garrett “a little cushion.”

His former coordinator, Jeff Hafley, believed in him, too. Hafley made the same call shortly after Parsons went down last season.

“If I were a betting man, I would bet that he comes back even better and probably breaks the sack record next year,” Hafley told reporters. “So I’m going to put that on Micah and myself. You guys can put it out there, and that’s the confidence I have in him.”

Before the injury, Parsons had 12.5 sacks in 14 games, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 12.5 sacks in each of his first five seasons. Green Bay traded a haul that included multiple first-round picks to Dallas to acquire him, and the Packers offer the kind of surrounding talent Parsons never quite had on defense with the Cowboys.

It all hinges on his knee.

Parsons has said he hopes to return sometime in the first month of the 2026 season, but ACL recoveries rarely follow a clean script, and a pass rusher’s explosiveness off the edge is exactly what the injury threatens. If he comes back at full strength, the win-rate numbers suggest a record-breaking sack total isn’t just possible, it might be overdue.

First, he has to get back on the field.