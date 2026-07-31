Micah Parsons’ Blamed For Packers Troubling New Ranking

The Green Bay Packers have missed the playoffs exactly once this decade, and they still won eight games that season. Micah Parsons’ knee is the reason a national analyst just dropped them onto the bubble anyway.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brad Gagnon ranked all 32 teams Friday, July 31, by their realistic path to the 2026 playoffs, splitting the league into five tiers. Green Bay came in 15th, inside the middle group he labeled “Living on the Bubble.”

Gagnon opened by acknowledging the franchise’s consistency, only to then undercut it shortly after, focusing on two specific problems.

The first was Parson’s being put on the physically unable to perform list. The second is the NFC North division.

Packers Playoff Path Ranking Points Straight At Micah Parsons

Gagnon wrote that “Micah Parsons’ injury is a real pain” for Green Bay’s outlook, and the timeline explains why.

Parsons tore his ACL and damaged his meniscus on Dec. 14 against the Denver Broncos in a non-contact injury suffered. He had surgery in late December. The Packers placed him on the PUP list Tuesday to open camp, a move that many analysts had predicted prior to the start of training camp.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported that Green Bay enforces a strict nine-month no-football rule following an ACL tear, which puts Parsons back on a practice field no earlier than Sept. 30. Schneidman expects a Week 6 return, at home against Dallas on Oct. 18.

That means the Packers likely open without him against the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Losing him hurts more because of what he was. Parsons posted 12.5 sacks and earned his fourth All-Pro nod in his first season in Green Bay after arriving from the Cowboys in a stunning preseason trade.

Why The Packers Rank Third In A Stacked NFC North

Gagnon’s second concern is the highly competitive NFC North, and his own rankings make the point.

Detroit sits fourth overall, a full tier above Green Bay in the group labeled “Unless Murphy’s Law Hits,” despite missing the playoffs in 2025 with the league’s third-best defensive DVOA. Chicago, the defending NFC North champion, ranks 12th. Minnesota lands 20th.

That leaves the Packers projected third in their own division, behind the Bears. It would also keep Green Bay void of a division title for a fifth straight year after winning three straight from 2019-2021.

Parsons is not the only player working his way back from injury, either. Tight end Tucker Kraft is working back from his own torn ACL, guard Aaron Banks and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave opened camp on PUP, right tackle Zach Tom has been managing a partially torn patellar tendon and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt is returning from a fractured fibula and ankle ligament damage. Green Bay carried 17 players in its rehab group through minicamp.

Kraft, Tom and Wyatt are all tracking toward Week 1. Parsons is the only one that’s not.

So the bubble label fits, and it is narrower than the record suggests. Jordan Love and this roster have to bank enough wins across the first five weeks to still be standing when their best defensive player finally walks back through the door in October.