Breaking: Micah Parsons Has ‘Four More Months’ Left of ACL Rehab

The Green Bay Packers‘ dreams of a championship in 2025 took a major hit when edge rusher Micah Parsons tore his ACL in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos.

After that point, the Packers went 0-4 in their final regular season games, and capitulated in the second half of their Wild Card matchup at the Chicago Bears to ultimately lose 31-27.

However, the Packers will be hoping that 2026 provides fresh hope for the franchise on both sides. Unfortunately, Green Bay will have to start the season the same way they finished off the last one – without Parsons – as the four-time All-Pro admitted that he still has four more months to go of his ACL rehab.

Micah Parsons Going Through Rehab For ACL Injury

“Five months into his ACL rehab, Micah Parsons said he has four more months to go, saying that they have a strict nine-month rule especially for players who had more than just the ACL tear, revealing that he also had a meniscus procedure.” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky posted on X on June 3.

Given that Parsons in his own words declared that he will not be ready for another four months, and the season starts in three-and-a-half, the Packers’ best defensive player will not be ready to start the season.

In fact, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Parsons could miss even a little more than a pure four months, which would imply a return at the beginning of October. Instead, Rapoport suggests Parsons is targeting a return in the middle of October, which would have him miss the first month of the regular season.

#Packers star Micah Parsons makes clear that he'll begin the 2026 season on the PUP list, offering a target of mid-October until he's on the field. With a long career ahead, no shortcuts. https://t.co/vixamoHg7v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2026

Parsons Set to Miss First Month of 2026 Season

“Packers star Micah Parsons makes clear that he’ll begin the 2026 season on the PUP list, offering a target of mid-October until he’s on the field. With a long career ahead, no shortcuts.” Rapoport wrote.

The nature of rehabbing injuries is always a tricky one; players want to return to the field as quickly as possible, but often that can end up causing more problems down the line and affecting performance on the field, even when “healthy”.

Indeed it now appears that the Packers have a clear nine-month minimum rehabilitation policy for torn ACL’s, a guideline that may not end up being followed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes , who was injured on the very same day with the very same injury.

Mahomes appears to be on track to start Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 14, exactly nine months out (but having not done nine months of rehab) from his injury on December 14, 2025.