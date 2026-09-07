Packers LB Micah Parsons Has Unique Streak on the Line in 2026

The Green Bay Packers will sorely miss outside linebacker Micah Parsons to begin the 2026 season.

Parsons was placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list at the conclusion of preseason. He will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, but could return in Week 5’s matchup against the Chicago Bears. Parsons will certainly be itching to play in Week 6 against the team that drafted him — the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay Packers LB Micah Parsons Has Sack Streak on the Line in 2026

Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated recently identified 10 streaks that will be on the line during the 2026 NFL season. One of them belongs to Parsons, which is five consecutive seasons of recording at least 12 sacks — which has been every year of Parsons’ career. The only other player who has more is Myles Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams, who has six.

“Garrett isn’t the only player with a penchant for 12-sack seasons. Micah Parsons has begun his career with five consecutive seasons of 12 or more sacks, and will try to keep that streak alive in 2026. It won’t be easy because Parsons is expected to be sidelined at the beginning of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.”

While it will be tougher for Parsons to get to 12 sacks missing four or more games, he’s done it before. Parsons has only played in 13 games in each of his past two seasons and was still able to reach the milestone. He did not record a sack in either of his final two games of 2025, meaning he posted his 12.5 sack total in just 11 games.

Micah Parsons Is on Hall of Fame Trajectory

Parsons had a lot of hype entering the 2021 NFL Draft, and it is safe to say that he has lived up to it thus far. The Cowboys selected him at No. 12 overall, and he went on to earn the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Parsons has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, and named an All-Pro four times. Many believed he was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year before getting injured last season. That award would complete his individual resume, but he’s also hoping to win a Super Bowl ring with the Packers.

Green Bay acquired Parsons just over one year ago via trade with Dallas, in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick. The Packers then gave Parsons a four-year, $188 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time.