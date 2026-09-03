Packers May Have an Unexpected Replacement for Micah Parsons

The Green Bay Packers are in a tough spot being without star edge rusher Micah Parsons for the first four games of the season.

Parsons was incredible for Green Bay in 2025, recording 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 48 quarterback pressures. Although he is impossible to replace, the Packers need someone to elevate their game during Parsons’ absence.

Green Bay Packers Rookie EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton Predicted to Step up While Micah Parsons Misses Time

Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker identified 10 players from around the NFL who he believes could step up amid key absences in 2026. One of the more surprising ones was Dennis-Sutton filling the void for Parsons, but Locker believes Dennis-Sutton’s college and preseason production shouldn’t be ignored.

“Dennis-Sutton was consistently excellent throughout a four-year stint at Penn State, earning at least a 75.0 PFF pass-rush grade every season while compiling 147 total pressures. He transferred that talent in his first taste of the preseason, collecting five pressures on 22 pass-rushing snaps against the Cardinals. Down Parsons in an edge defender room without many proven talents, Dennis-Sutton looms as an X-factor on a Packers defensive line facing initial questions.”

The Packers selected Dennis-Sutton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Many were surprised he was still available that late, and believe Green Bay got a steal. Dennis-Sutton recorded 84 total tackles 17 sacks in his final two years at Penn State. His quick development would be huge for the Packers with Parsons out.

RB MarShawn Lloyd Also Predicted to Take Step Forward for Packers in 2026

Dennis-Sutton wasn’t the only Packer that Locker believes will rise up this season. Here’s what he had to say about Lloyd filling in for Josh Jacobs, whose status with the team is murky after being placed on the commissioner exempt list.

“With Jacobs’ status up in the air, the Packers figure to turn to Lloyd in their backfield. The former third-round pick has been devastated by injury to start his career, appearing on just 10 regular-season offensive snaps through two pro seasons. Lloyd looked solid with a 72.2 PFF rushing grade in his final preseason contest, and his efficacy and health should define how well the Packers’ offense fares in the first few weeks of 2026.”

After injuries derailed the first two years of his NFL career, Lloyd has remained healthy throughout offseason OTAs, training camp, and preseason. He’ll get the first crack at replacing Jacobs as the lead back, but the newly acquired Kaleb Johnson will also factor in.