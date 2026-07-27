Micah Parsons Update Emerges After Packers Turn Heads With Roster Designation

The Green Bay Packers made a couple of major roster moves on Monday, July 27, just two days before training camp begins, but one designation the team did not make was as big of a surprise as any that it did.

Of greatest concern is Green Bay’s decision to start tight end Tucker Kraft on the physically unable to perform [PUP] list, where he joined a group of players who will be important to the Packers’ chances for success.

However, superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons did not appear on the PUP list Monday despite acknowledging publicly that he is likely to begin the regular season with that designation in September, which means missing at least the first four games on the schedule.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network took to social media to clarify, and the news he had wasn’t what the Packers faithful were hoping to hear.

Sounds like Micah Parsons’ absence from the PUP list is temporary. Result of procedural and timing reasons. He’s expected to be placed on the list tomorrow. https://t.co/ymr4rzB8wU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2026

“Sounds like Micah Parsons’ absence from the PUP list is temporary,” Garafolo posted to X. “Result of procedural and timing reasons. He’s expected to be placed on the list tomorrow.”

Parsons tore his ACL during a Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos on December 14 of last year. Green Bay opens the upcoming campaign in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, almost exactly nine months to the day from Parsons’ injury.

Tucker Kraft Likely to Play Week 1 for Packers, Even Despite Landing on PUP List to Start Training Camp

Kraft’s designation to the PUP list is not ideal, but it’s also not anything with which Green Bay fans should overly concern themselves at this point in the summer.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic explained the circumstances on June 22.

“Kraft, who was arguably playing like the league’s best at the position when he tore his ACL in Week 9, has looked swift while rehabbing on the side of practice this offseason,” Schneidman wrote. “He said he recently hit 21.5 miles per hour on foot and, even if he starts training camp on the PUP list, should be full go by the time the Packers visit the Vikings to open the season.”

Joining Kraft on the PUP list Monday were offensive guard Aaron Banks, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, defensive back Kamal Hadden and fellow tight end Luke Musgrave. Banks, Hargrave and Kraft are all likely to start Week 1 if healthy, while Musgrave should be an offensive reserve who sees action off the bench.

Hadden is a backup cornerback who has played more special teams snaps than he has on defense during his two years with the Packers.

Packers Should Consider Adding Pass-Rusher Given Micah Parsons’ Injury

None of Green Bay’s PUP listers are in bad enough condition in late July to justify the team making a meaningful move to add to the roster at their positions, save for Parsons.

Lukas Van Ness remains the team’s top healthy pass-rusher heading into camp, and despite a great offseason for the former first-round pick to this point, the Packers probably have to consider paying an established veteran to join the defense in Parsons’ stead.

Remaining options include the likes of Jadeveon Clowney and Joey Bosa, though the latter is seriously contemplating retirement after 10 seasons in the NFL.