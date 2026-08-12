Mike McCarthy Sends Blunt Message Before Packers Game

The Green Bay Packers taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers is not just another preseason game to most Packers fans. The team has played against Aaron Rodgers since he left Green Bay. They have played Mike McCarthy since he left Green Bay. However, the quarterback and head coach of the last Packers Super Bowl team are reunited, and they are doing it with the Steelers, whom they beat in that Super Bowl.

That can strike an emotion in anyone. It will not be an emotional moment for McCarthy, though. When asked about the meaning of the game, he downplayed it, noting that he will be more worried about the team’s pre-snap penalties.

Some of this is McCarthy trying to downplay the meaning of the game. However, he is making it clear that this is just another preseason game, regardless of who is playing for what team.

Green Bay Packers Face Mike McCarthy in 2026 Preseason Opener

As of now, head coach Matt LaFleur plans to play his starters, or at least the majority of the healthy players. McCarthy has not fully committed, but after initial reports that Rodgers was expected to play, it does appear the Steelers’ starting quarterback will miss the preseason opener.

So, it will be Jordan Love leading the Packers, but he will not be taking on Rodgers for the second time.

So far, the Packers are 2-0 against McCarthy and 1-0 against Rodgers since the group has departed from each other. The Packers swept the Cowboys in 2023, beating them in the regular season and then ending their season in the playoffs.

Last year, the Packers went into Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers with Rodgers starting. So, while the team would like to make it 4-0 against this duo, this game does not have quite the stakes as the other three.

Packers Excited to see McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers

While the team is focused on the task at hand, it is hard not to get nostalgic about what these two people meant to the franchise they are about to face. They were together for 13 seasons and made the playoffs nine times.

It was the peak of Rodgers’ career, and it is still the last time Green Bay played in and won a Super Bowl. Overall, the duo was 100-57-1, and Rodgers won two MVPs when they were together.

It was a smart time for the Packers to move on from both, though. While the Packers have not been able to match the success, LaFleur and Love both have better records since the two departed than the other two do.

McCarthy flamed out with the Cowboys, and Rodgers had a bad experience with the New York Jets before the duo ended up in Pittsburgh.