Analyst Urges Packers to Sign Former 1st-Round RB

The Green Bay Packers could be the best fit for running back Najee Harris in 2026, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report. Harris is one of the best running backs available on the free agent market right now. Meanwhile, the Packers’ depth chart is unresolved from top to bottom. It makes for a strong fit on both sides.

Green Bay needs to decide what they want to do at running back before the season starts. Right now, Josh Jacobs is participating in practice and plans to show up to training camp. However, he faces legal questions at the same time and could end up on the commissioner’s exempt list or be suspended at any point.

The Green Bay Packers Have Questionable Depth at Running Back

While the Packers do have depth on the roster, a lot of it is untrustworthy. The first player in line to get work if Jacobs does not play is MarShawn Lloyd. Lloyd is a former third-round pick, so there is some optimism.

However, Lloyd has been so injured during his first two seasons that it is hard to have serious confidence in him. Christopher Brooks is behind him, and he was let go by the Miami Dolphins as a UDFA.

Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez, and Jaden Nixon round out the depth chart, but the trio had zero carries combined last season.

Even if they do want to give Lloyd and Brooks a chance, having the experience on the roster, if anything happens to Jacobs, would be valuable.

Najee Harris is the Best Running Back Option for the Packers

Harris is currently unsigned because he is coming off the worst year of his career, and he is coming back from an injury. Harris is still getting back to full strength from his Achilles tendon tear in Week 3. However, it was so early in the year that there is a good chance he can be healthy for the start of the season.

He has been adamant that he can get back and is willing to prove himself to teams. If he can get healthy, he could be a great find in free agency.

Harris was a first-round pick as recently as 2021. Before his season-ending injury in 2025, he played in all 17 games for four straight years for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More than that, Harris went over 250 carries in all of his first four NFL seasons. Harris has one year of questions but four seasons of Ironman-like endurance.

He is now entering his sixth NFL season and will be 28 years old during the season. While that is starting to get older, especially for a player with 1,112 attempts, he should have a couple of more quality seasons left in him.

However, beyond that, he has experience that is not on the roster if anything happens to Jacobs. He does not have to be a workhorse for Green Bay, but he at least would give them stability.

If Green Bay wants proven insurance behind Josh Jacobs, Harris may be its best remaining option.