Packers Sign Familiar Face at RB, Cut Ties With Rookie Specialist

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back running back Nate McCrary and giving him another chance to make their 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

According to the team’s official transaction wire for August 14, the Packers signed the 25-year-old McCrary on Wednesday amid a series of changes to their 90-man roster. The Packers also officially signed rookie linebacker Chris Russell and released rookie long snapper Peter Bowden and safety Tyler Coyle, keeping their roster at the limit.

McCrary spent several weeks with the Packers during their 2023 training camp, rushing 11 times for 37 yards and a touchdown in the preseason but playing just 12 total snaps. Ultimately, he did not make the 53-man roster cut with the Packers choosing AJ Dillon and then-rookie Emanuel Wilson as their two backup rushers behind Aaron Jones.

Now, McCrary gets another shot; though, he will not have an easier time making the roster in 2024 after an offseason filled with changes to Green Bay’s backfield. The Packers parted ways with Jones — now in Minnesota — and brought in 2022 league rushing champion Josh Jacobs in free agency to replace him as their new starter.

The Packers also drafted USC’s MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 draft, giving them ample competition behind Jacobs with Dillon and Wilson also returning.

In essence, McCrary could turn out to be a camp body for the Packers, but he should get at least a few opportunities to earn his keep in the remaining two preseason games with the Packers limiting Jacobs’ preseason usage and both Lloyd and fellow rookie Jarveon Howard nursing injuries. The Packers also have Ellis Merriweather in the mix.

Packers Have Released Peter Bowden Twice in Camp

The Packers added two new faces to their camp roster on August 14. In doing so, they also continued to play a curious game with one of their undrafted rookies — Bowden, a former Wisconsin Badger — when they released him for the second time in a month.

The Packers originally signed Bowden on April 30 as one of their original eight UDFA signings following the 2024 draft. While no team has drafted a long snapper since 2021, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler rated Bowden as his No. 1-rated prospect at the position in his NFL draft guide. Bowden also added competition for Packers starter Matt Orzech.

The Packers, however, quickly interrupted Bowden’s competition when they first cut him from their 90-man roster on July 23, just two days into the start of camp practice. Initially, it seemed the Packers had decided to roll forward with Orzech again, but then they brought Bowden back again on July 30 … only to cut him once more 15 days later.

Perhaps Bowden has genuinely lost his roster battle with Orzech this time after getting two weeks of practice to prove himself. Another explanation could be that the Packers like Bowden but feel he needs more development and is better suited for their practice squad as a rookie. If they re-sign him again, don’t be surprised if that is their plan.

Packers Getting Healthier Ahead of Broncos Game

The Packers now have some additional help for their banged-up running back room with McCrary coming aboard. The team continued to practice without either Lloyd (hamstring) or Howard (ankle) available on August 14, so McCrary’s presence should help them with snap distribution in practice while they wait for them to return.

Fortunately for the Packers, though, they appear to be getting healthier just in time for their second game of the 2024 preseason. Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day podcast noted that cornerback Carrington Valentine returned to practice and participated in individual drills on Wednesday. He also mentioned the team gave the go-ahead for top linebacker Quay Walker and rookie center Jacob Monk to return in full capacity.

The Packers are still not injury-free. In addition to Lloyd and Howard, the team is also without second-round rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who is still recovering from a hip injury he sustained during August 3’s Family Night scrimmage. Otherwise, the only other Packers player missing time with an injury is defensive end Keshawn Banks.

The Packers will play their next preseason game against the Broncos in Denver at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, August 18.