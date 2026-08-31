Packers Lose Young Defender After Final Roster Cuts

The Green Bay Packers had a tough decision to make on the defensive line this offseason, but wound up cutting second-year nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse. While the team likely wanted to keep him on the practice squad, they were not able to. Stackhouse was claimed on waivers by the Tennessee Titans.

To claim Stackhouse on waivers and keep him, the team must keep him on the active roster for the first four weeks of the season.

Green Bay Packers Lose Nazir Stackhouse to Waivers

Getty Nazir Stackhouse #93 of the Green Bay Packers

Stackhouse was a 2025 UDFA who signed with the Packers. He was the 21st UDFA in a row to make the Packers roster as a rookie. J. Michael Sturdivant continued the streak this season. However, Stackhouse only lasted one season with the team.

Stackhouse appeared in 13 games and played 159 snaps overall. However, the team sputtered to the end of the season, and he did not take steps forward. According to PFF, he had a 43.5 overall grade, with a 44.5 run defense grade and a 49.3 pass rush grade.

The Packers decided to revamp the defensive line, and that meant pushing Stackhouse out of the loop.

Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Warren Brinson, and Jonathan Ford are all back on the roster. However, now the team has rookie Chris McClellan and second-year player Anthony Campbell making the team.

The addition of the rookie and the ascension of Campbell pushed Stackhouse off of the roster. While they would have liked to keep him on the practice squad, his experience and particular role as a nose tackle were valued by the Titans.

Stackhouse Claimed By Titans

It is interesting to note that Stackhouse was claimed by Titans head coach Robert Saleh, who is a good friend of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Either Saleh got a good review of Stackhouse from LaFleur, or he was trying to spurn his good friend.

Saleh is the Titans’ defensive coordinator and is changing how the team plays defense. So, with the scheme change will come adding in new players who can fill particular roles.

As things stand, the Titans do not have a nose tackle. Jeffery Simmons is a three-technique. Meanwhile, John-Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, and Jackie Marshall all fill a similar role as a base end who can rush inside as a five-technique.

The team has Jordan Elliott, but he is not nearly the run stuffer as an interior rusher, and is likely more depth for Simmons than anything. So, they are missing a true one-technique who can step into the middle of the defense and clog holes.

Stackhouse will not only make the team, but the odds are also that he will have a role in Week 1. That is quite the turnaround from a player who was on a roster bubble a few days ago.