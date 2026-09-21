Packers Receive New Jayden Reed Update After Scary Injury

It wasn’t pretty, but the Green Bay Packers did just enough to grind out a 24-21 overtime win over the New York Jets in Week 2. The Packers had to rally late in order to avoid suffering their second straight ugly defeat to begin the year, but even with this win, there are still a lot of issues that the team needs to work on fixing.

Offensively, moving the ball has been a struggle, as pretty much nobody besides Christian Watson and maybe Matthew Golden has managed to develop any sort of consistency. It certainly didn’t help that the team’s other top wide receiver, Jayden Reed, was forced out of this game early with a scary injury, with the Packers providing an update on his status Monday afternoon.

Over the offseason, Green Bay retooled its offense in order to consolidate things around Jordan Love under center. That resulted in the team rolling into the new year with Watson, Reed, and Golden as Love’s top three wide receivers, but again, to this point, the passing attack as a whole hasn’t really managed to get going.

Losing Reed, who is one of the more explosive playmakers in the league, didn’t help. Reed took a big hit to the head and neck area on Green Bay’s second play of the game, and he ended up having to be placed on a backboard and carted off the field. The team reported that Reed had movement in all of his extremities, which is always a positive first sign when it comes to assessing these sorts of injuries.

The team initially announced that Reed had suffered a neck injury, but according to a new report, he’s actually dealing with a back injury. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Reed remained in New Jersey overnight but will return to Green Bay soon, with the team then set to map out his injury recovery timeline.

Packers WR Jayden Reed injured his back Sunday, per source,” Schefter reported in a post on X. “After spending the night in New Jersey, he soon will be returning to Green Bay, with the team still evaluating the best treatment and recovery time frame.”

Jayden Reed Appears Set to Miss Some Time for the Packers

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 28: Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field with turkey after defeating the Miami Dolphins 30-17 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Whenever a player suffers a serious sort of injury like the one Reed suffered, the focus is always going to be on their well-being first. The good news with Reed is that he appears to be doing well, and while this update doesn’t provide too much information, the fact that he is going to be returning to Green Bay shortly is a good sign.

From a football perspective, Reed is almost certainly going to miss some time recovering from this injury, meaning that Watson and Golden are going to have to continue stepping up in his absence. More news will likely be shared about Reed’s injury in the near future, but he’s likely going to be spending at least the next couple of weeks on the sideline as he works on getting himself healthy.