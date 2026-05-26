NFL, Packers Spokesperson Release Statements on Josh Jacobs Arrest – Report

The Green Bay Packers, and indeed the league at-large were taken by surprise when it came out that running back Josh Jacobs turned himself in to Hobart-Lawrence Police Station on May 26 after a warrant was issued for his arrest three days earlier.

Jacobs faces three charges of domestic abuse, including battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He also faces a charge of strangulation and suffocation, along with intimidating a victim.

Acting quickly, the National Football League has issued a statement, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

“NFL statement on Josh Jacobs’ arrest: “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club.” Schneidman posted on X.

According to WISN 12 News’ David Melendez, a Packers spokesman also released a similar statement on the situation.

From a Packers spokesperson: “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”@WISN12News https://t.co/FcXOVpKb1x — Dario Melendez (@Dario_Melendez) May 26, 2026

“We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs.” Melendez quotes Green Bay’s spokesperson as saying. “As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

More to follow…