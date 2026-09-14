Packers’ Position Group Under Fire Following Week 1 Loss

The Green Bay Packers didn’t start the 2026 season the way they expected.

Despite jumping out to a 22-10 lead, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back with 29 unanswered points en route to a 39-22 victory. While the Packers displayed many positives, they also have plenty to work on moving forward.

Green Bay Packers’ Offensive Line Under the Microscope Following Week 1 Loss

The NFL staff at Bleacher Report broke down all of Sunday’s Week 1 games. When they came to Packers-Vikings, Green Bay’s offensive line came under fire.

“Jordan Love has to be more careful with the football if the Green Bay Packers are going to be NFC contenders this year. His two fourth-quarter turnovers in Packers territory allowed the Vikings to come from behind and then pull away for the win. That said, it’s hard to place too much blame on Love considering how frequently he faced pressure on Sunday. He was sacked four times, hurried several more, and was not given the support of an efficient ground game. As a team, Green Bay averaged just 3.1 yards on 21 carries.”

Love is the easy target for blame being the franchise quarterback, but he can only do so much when he isn’t being protected. Many wondered if the Packers did enough to improve their offensive line during the offseason, and those questions aren’t going away anytime soon.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur Leaves Aaron Banks’ Status in the Air

Green Bay was down starting left guard Aaron Banks in Week 1 against the Vikings. Banks was battling through a knee injury throughout most of training camp and preseason, and ultimately wasn’t able to suit up Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t have a new update for Banks when he spoke to the media after the game.

“I think he’s made progress, but he wasn’t ready yet,” LaFleur said of Banks.

LaFleur also revealed why he chose Donovan Jennings to start in place of Banks at LG.

“Because it was more time on task, I would say, throughout the course of the offseason,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a nice job, so I felt like he earned that opportunity.”

The Packers will look to rebound in Week 2 when they travel to New York to take on the Jets — who got a Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans.