Packers’ 1st-Rounder Was Demoted Behind UDFA in Week 17

In recent years, the Packers have certainly done more right in the NFL draft than wrong. But one costly mistake has been especially difficult for them to overcome, and it was on full display in the 27-25 loss on Sunday afternoon to the Vikings. In that game, quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, and was pressured only eight times. He was sacked only once.

The Packers need pass-rushing help. They thought they were getting it when they used the No. 13 pick in the 2023 draft on edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, but through two seasons, Van Ness has yet to show he belongs as an NFL starter. Per Pro Football Focus, Van Ness has earned a grade of just 52.8 this year, which ranks 107th out of 119 qualified pass rushers in the league.

On Sunday, as Brandon Carwile of Packers Wire pointed out, Van Ness actually fell behind undrafted free agent Brenton Cox Jr., who played eight more snaps than Van Ness in the game.

Lukas Van Ness Played Less Than Brenton Cox

Carwile wrote: “In last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints, Brenton Cox Jr. played eight more snaps on defense than Lukas Van Ness. In Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Cox played 29 snaps on defense compared to 25 for Van Ness.

“Why is this alarming? Cox was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, while Van Ness was the 13th overall pick.”

For the season, Cox has played only 160 snaps, but he has earned a PFF grade of 72.2, second on the team behind star edge Rashan Gary.

Packers Keeping the Faith

Despite the struggles, the Packers keep saying that they’re seeing progress from Van Ness, and at just 23 years old, it should come as no surprise he is undergoing some growing pains. But the Packers are heading for the playoffs for the second straight year, and no matter their opponent–Philadelphia, L.A., Tampa Bay–they will be facing a top-notch quarterback in the first round and can’t afford to not put pressure on him.

Last month, defensive coordinator Jeff Halfley was asked about Van Ness, and pointed out that the Packers have an entirely new defense.

“Van Ness is doing the same thing,” he said. “I appreciate the patience but it’s a matter of time before these guys in Year 1 with new techniques and a new system and new calls and getting more comfortable, and the whole goal is to play better and better each week where the last game of the year we’re playing as good of football as we have and that’s what he’s doing right now, and I’m proud of him because it’s hard.

“He didn’t lose his confidence but there’s moments – and he’s got high expectations from outside and from inside – and early on you could see that weighing on him a little bit. But he should be confident right now because he’s playing good football, and I expect a lot out of him too and I’m excited to see what he can do.”