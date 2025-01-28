Packers’ All-Pro Makes Bold Prediction on Quay Walker’s Future

When the Green Bay Packers drafted linebacker Quay Walker 22nd overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, high expectations were set. He was supposed to become a dominating presence over the middle of the field. Walker no longer had time to transition to the NFL. He had to be an instant impact player for a team trying to vie for a Super Bowl. Playing alongside perennial Pro Bowl candidates Jaire Alexander and Kenny Clark, Walker was supposed to be the finishing touches to Green Bay’s defense. However, the opposite happened.

As the highest-drafted linebacker in his class, Walker struggled out the gate. In his first six career games, he averaged a 50.9 defensive grade, per Pro Football Focus. His rookie season was marred with inconsistencies and undisciplined mistakes. He was ejected twice in the same season for unsportsmanlike conduct. The first instance came against the Buffalo Bills when Walker shoved a practice squad player on the sideline. The second and more egregious example happened after Walker shoved a Detroit Lions’ physician attending to an injured player.

Walker had a lot of growing up to do. And in 2023, he bounced back in a big way. While he did not a make Pro Bowl or jump up the linebacker rankings, Walker improved in almost every aspect of his game. He carried over his success into 2024, leading to high praise from one of his All-Pro teammates.

Xavier McKinney Praised Quay Walker

On the latest episode of NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov, Xavier McKinney was asked which player should be on the show next. He went out of his way to praise Quay Walker.

“Quay Walker, I think he’s a hell of a linebacker. I think he does a lot of great things for our team. I think he’s one of the best linebackers in the league. There are a lot of things he can do that a lot of linebackers cannot do. I think he’s going to continue to keep getting better. I think he’s going to continue to grow as a player.

McKinney continues by making a bold declaration about Walker’s future.

“In the future, he’s going to be the best linebacker in the league. You can mark that. You can write that down. Next year, and from now on, he should be in the spotlight.”

Walker played 13 games in 2024, totaling 102 tackles and nine tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Focus, Walker allowed zero receiving touchdowns for the first time in his career. The third-year linebacker also put together the best run-defending and pass-rushing seasons of his career.

Packers Plans for Walker in 2025 and Beyond

With the emergence of rookie Edgerrin Cooper, the Green Bay Packers are hoping McKinney’s prediction comes true. Having two top-tier defenders in the middle of their defense would do wonders for Jeff Hafley’s unit.

In an era where attacking the middle of the field is a focus for every offense, Walker’s ascension could be a key to elevating Green Bay’s defense even further. While Walker did struggle in coverage, his athletic ability lends to the belief he can see another jump in production. Similar to what happened during his sophomore season.

2025 is the final year of Quay Walker’s rookie contract. The team must decide by May if it is worth picking up his fifth-year option or risk losing the former first-round pick during free agency in 2026. If Xavier McKinney has any input, Walker will be a mainstay in Green Bay’s defense for years to come.