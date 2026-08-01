Packers Fourth-Round Pick Emerges as Micah Parsons Replacement

The Green Bay Packers had the unfortunate situation of existing without Micah Parsons last season and into this offseason.

So, one of the defense’s most important jobs is now available for a young pass rusher, and Barryn Sorrell has made the first move.

The 2025 fourth-round pick has consistently lined up opposite Lukas Van Ness with the first-team defense.

Green Bay continued rotating its edge rushers Friday, but the Packers’ official practice recap identified Sorrell and Van Ness as the top pairing.

Brenton Cox Jr. and Collin Oliver also received opportunities with the starters.

Parsons remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered late last season.

The Packers have said the four-time Pro Bowl selection will begin the regular season on PUP, keeping him out for at least the first four games.

With that temporary opening beside Van Ness, Sorrell’s early camp role suggests Green Bay is prepared to give him the first chance to fill it.

Sorrell Builds on Strong Finish to Rookie Season

Sorrell entered the NFL with little certainty surrounding his immediate role. The Packers selected him No. 124 overall after four seasons at Texas, where he recorded 15.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-3, 256-pound defender made 40 college starts before Green Bay selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

His rookie opportunities came slowly.

Sorrell appeared in 14 games during the 2025 regular season, started once and played 20% of Green Bay’s defensive snaps. He finished with 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The most encouraging work came at the end.

Sorrell started the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings while Green Bay rested several established players.

He led the defensive line with 52 snaps, tied for second on the team with eight tackles and recorded his first full NFL sack.

The performance earned him 28 defensive snaps in the Packers’ playoff loss the following week.

General manager Brian Gutekunst pointed to that late-season stretch when discussing Sorrell at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Really excited about Barryn,” Gutekunst said. “With the opportunities he was given last year, I thought he performed very very well, especially late in the season when we needed him. I think he’ll be a major part of that core group moving forward.”

Sorrell’s work with the starters offers an early sign that the Packers feel good about having him take the reigns.

Packers Keeping Competition Open Behind Parsons

Sorrell may have the early lead, but Green Bay has kept the competition open.

Cox and Oliver rotated with the first-team defense Friday.

Oliver’s participation carries added significance after a hamstring injury limited the 2025 fifth-round pick to one regular-season appearance as a rookie.

The Packers also have rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton moving inside during some passing situations, creating another way to generate pressure while Parsons is unavailable.

The rotation gives Green Bay several young players to evaluate before the preseason begins.

Sorrell has maintained the most consistent starting role opposite Van Ness.

Acme Packing Company reported Friday that Sorrell has “pretty consistently” opened with the first team, matching the Packers’ account of the early depth chart.

The assignment will demand more than replacing Parsons’ sack production.

Sorrell must hold the edge against the run, create pressure without constant help and give defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon enough flexibility to move other rushers around the formation.

No player on the roster can duplicate everything Parsons provides.

The Packers need a dependable option who can keep the defense steady until their star returns.

Sorrell appears to be earning that responsibility as of now.