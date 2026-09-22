Packers Rookie Starter Clears Up Strange Injury Report Listing Before Falcons Game

The most odd entry on the Green Bay Packers’ lengthy injury report apparently won’t keep one of their rookie starters off the field.

Brandon Cisse was listed as a limited participant Monday because of “teeth,” a designation that had little detail as Green Bay began a short turnaround for its Thursday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Cisse supplied the explanation Tuesday. The cornerback said he had his wisdom teeth removed, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, and added that he’s good to play Thursday.

That clarification should calm any concern generated by a vague injury listing. It also gives the Packers one fewer lineup issue to solve after their 20-17 overtime win over the New York Jets on Sept. 20 came with a collection of injuries.

Green Bay didn’t hold a full practice Monday, so Cisse’s limited status was an estimation. The team’s initial injury report included 11 players, with five projected as nonparticipants.

Cisse Came Through With OT Play

Getty ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 26: Brandon Cisse #2 of the Green Bay Packers rides a bike to the practice field before the joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals at Ray Nitschke Field on August 26, 2026 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Cisse did more than make it through Sunday’s game. The 21-year-old delivered one of its pivotal defensive plays.

On the first snap of the Jets’ overtime possession, Cisse came on a corner blitz and combined with Barryn Sorrell to sack Geno Smith. Dani Dennis-Sutton and Lukas Van Ness split another sack on the next play, forcing New York backward on a three-and-out.

The Packers then marched into range for Trey Smack’s winning 26-yard field goal. Cisse’s half-sack was the first of his NFL career, per his official team statistics.

Through two starts, Cisse has totaled six tackles, including five solo stops, one pass defensed and the half-sack. Those numbers only begin to capture his responsibility in a secondary that went into the season with an undetermined spot opposite Nixon.

It marked another step for the No. 52 overall pick in the 2026 draft. Cisse started and played every defensive snap against the Jets, one week after cramps ended his debut early against the Minnesota Vikings.

The rookie surrendered a 39-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson in that opener, but defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon praised how Cisse handled the mistake. Gannon said Cisse did “some really good things” and called him “wired the right way”.

Packers Need Rookie Starter on Short Week

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets scores touchdown against Brandon Cisse #2 of the Green Bay Packers d3 of the game at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cisse’s rapid rise has changed the outlook of Green Bay’s secondary. A summer competition opposite Keisean Nixon turned into an starting assignment for a defender who’s in the league at 20 years old.

The Packers drafted Cisse after he recorded 10 pass breakups over his final 21 college games at North Carolina State and South Carolina. National scout Mike Owen described him as a smart, physical corner who attacks the football and supports the run.

Those qualities have appeared quickly enough for Green Bay to trust Cisse with a full workload. His speed also gives Gannon a pressure option, as the Jets discovered when Cisse came flying off the edge in overtime.

The Packers can use that continuity against Atlanta.

Green Bay head into its home opener with a 1-1 record after playing 70-plus minutes Sunday, and its preparation window is compressed to four days. The defense also harbored a heavy burden while an offense hindered by penalties and injuries struggled for much of Week 2.

Cisse’s “teeth” designation looked like a potential problem on a stacked report.

However, it appears destined to become a brief and quirky footnote before the rookie returns to his starting role under the Lambeau Field lights.