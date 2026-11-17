The Green Bay Packers paid Aaron Banks to anchor their offensive line. Less than two seasons later, he cannot get on the field.

The $77 million guard played zero offensive snaps in Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

His absence prompted a harsh verdict from The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, who put the blame on general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“Complete swing and a miss by Brian Gutekunst,” Schneidman said.

Schneidman was equally blunt in a post on X on November 16.

“The Packers’ fourth-highest cap hit was healthy and on the bench yesterday,” Schneidman’s message stated. “Aaron Banks was a disaster signing by Brian Gutekunst.”

Banks signed a four-year, $77 million contract in March 2025. His 2026 cap hit exceeds $12 million, yet Green Bay turned to Laken Tomlinson and Travis Glover against Minnesota.

The decision looks worse after the Vikings sacked Jordan Love eight times.

Packers’ $77 Million Investment Draws Harsh Take

The Packers did not bench Banks because of an injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur explained that the team preferred Tomlinson at left guard and gave Banks a chance to compete for playing time on the right side.

Banks lost that competition to Glover.

“We were going to shuffle up the O-line a little bit,” LaFleur said after the game.

LaFleur pointed to Tomlinson’s recent play and Banks’ limited experience at right guard.

The result was striking. Banks appeared for just three special teams snaps, all on kicks. He watched the offense struggle without him.

According to Packers Wire, Tomlinson and Glover surrendered eight combined pressures against Minnesota.

For Gutekunst, the criticism cuts beyond one poor performance. Green Bay signed Banks to become a long-term starter. The club now favors players acquired at a fraction of his price.

Packers Have Tough Decision on Aaron Banks’ Future

Moving on from Banks will not be simple.

As Heavy previously noted, the Packers restructured his contract earlier in 2026, making a release after the season costly.

Schneidman cited Over The Cap figures showing that cutting Banks outright next offseason would leave more than $26 million in dead money, with negative cap savings of approximately $841,000.

The financial commitment leaves Green Bay with few easy choices.

Banks could fight his way back into the lineup. But he has appeared in only four games this season, totaling 137 offensive snaps.

The Packers entered their bye week at 6-4. They have time to reconsider the offensive line before facing the Los Angeles Rams on November 25.

Schneidman’s assessment raises a larger question for Gutekunst: How does a $77 million investment end up on the bench when the team needs protection most?