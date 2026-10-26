Packers Get ‘It’s About Time’ Message From Lions Legend After Controversial Call

The Green Bay Packers had plenty to say about the officiating after Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. FOX analyst Tom Brady wasn’t happy with it, either, especially after a roughing the passer penalty helped Detroit move downfield for the winning field goal.

But former Lions star Calvin Johnson watched the same game through a different lens. When Kay Adams asked whether he shared Brady’s frustration, the Hall of Fame receiver had no trouble admitting which side he was on.

Calvin Johnson Admits Lions Bias on Packers Roughing Call

During an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Johnson was asked whether Sunday’s officiating had bothered him as much as it bothered Brady in the broadcast booth.

“I would have been more pissed off in my day… but some of those calls went our way so, I’m like, ‘Hey, it’s about time,'” Johnson said.

Adams then brought up the controversial roughing the passer call against Green Bay, asking Johnson how the hit qualified for a penalty.

“I do… I’m biased. I know my bias is coming through, I’m sorry. The referees did a great job there,” Johnson said with a smile.

Johnson spent all nine of his NFL seasons with Detroit, so his loyalty wasn’t exactly hard to figure out. His response was also markedly different from those of the people watching the call unfold on FOX.

The penalty that drew Brady’s strongest reaction came late in the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 17. Packers defensive tackle Karl Brooks hit quarterback Jared Goff shortly after Goff released an 18-yard completion to tight end Sam LaPorta.

Officials flagged Brooks for roughing the passer, adding 15 yards to the play and moving Detroit to Green Bay’s 40-yard line. The Lions kept the ball for the rest of the game. Detroit marched into field-goal range, giving Jake Bates the opportunity to win it and leaving Green Bay wondering how that 15-yard flag was justified.

Tom Brady Blasted Roughing Call in Packers-Lions Game

Brady didn’t hide his disagreement when the flag came out. As he watched the replay, the seven-time Super Bowl champion questioned what Brooks was supposed to do differently.

“That’s definitely not roughing the passer,” Brady said on the FOX broadcast, according to Awful Announcing’s Tyler Lauletta.

FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino agreed, describing Brooks’ hit as a “teach-tape tackle” rather than a penalty. The disagreement continued a frustrating afternoon for Green Bay, which was flagged for roughing the passer twice.

Earlier, Brenton Cox Jr. drew a similar penalty after he was blocked into Goff on a third-down incompletion. The Packers also had a defensive pass interference flag erase an interception and another personal foul that drew complaints from the defense. Through seven games, the Packers have been called for roughing the passer eight times. Their opponents have not drawn a single such penalty, a disparity that only added to the frustration afterward.

Green Bay safety Xavier McKinney was especially frustrated afterward. Speaking to Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz, McKinney criticized flags he believed were taking potential stops away from his team.

The Packers weren’t without opportunities of their own. They missed two field goals, including a 35-yard attempt shortly before Detroit’s final possession. Jake Bates eventually won it for the Lions with a 22-yard kick as time expired.

Johnson, though, wasn’t interested in joining the complaints. After years of playing for Detroit, he seemed perfectly comfortable watching the Lions benefit from a call that Brady couldn’t believe was made.