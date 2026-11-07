Packers-Chiefs Trade Pitch Sends Benched Former 2nd-Rounder to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have already tried several combinations to stabilize their offensive line. Now, a new ESPN trade proposal would bring in a former second-round pick whose own team has twice removed him from the starting lineup this season.

The proposed deal with the Kansas City Chiefs would cost Green Bay a 2027 fourth-round selection. It would also give the Packers a 23-year-old blocker with starting experience at multiple positions, although questions surrounding his recent benchings make the idea anything but straightforward.

Packers-Chiefs Trade Proposal Sends Kingsley Suamataia to Green Bay

ESPN’s Field Yates proposed the Packers acquiring offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia from Kansas City in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Yates pointed to Suamataia’s age, positional flexibility and affordable contract as reasons another team might still value him despite his changing role with the Chiefs.

“The Packers must continue to hurl resources at an offensive line,” Yates wrote, arguing that surrendering the fourth-rounder would be worthwhile.

Suamataia was the 63rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He initially competed at left tackle before moving inside to guard, where he started all 17 regular-season games for Kansas City last season. That experience at two positions could appeal to a Green Bay team still sorting through its best five blockers.

But the Chiefs have benched him twice this season. Mike Caliendo started in his place against the Las Vegas Raiders and again against the Denver Broncos, even though Suamataia had returned to the lineup between those games.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to explain the decision publicly, saying the matter was between him and Suamataia. Reid also pushed back when asked whether it was disciplinary.

“I didn’t say it was punishment ever,” Reid said.

Caliendo struggled in the loss to Denver, allowing five pressures, including a sack, according to Pro Football Focus. That raises the question of whether Kansas City would move Suamataia when its own alternatives have struggled.

Packers’ Offensive Line Struggles Explain ESPN Trade Pitch

Green Bay has dealt with injuries and inconsistent blocking throughout the season. Starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele suffered a season-ending knee injury, while guard Aaron Banks has missed time and center Sean Rhyan has recently been sidelined.

The Packers have already brought in veterans Laken Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton to provide reinforcements. Yet their running game remains a concern, even with Josh Jacobs back in the lineup.

Green Bay has struggled to create running lanes, a problem that would not necessarily disappear by adding another running back. That makes finding better blocking an immediate priority.

Suamataia would not guarantee an immediate fix. His two benchings suggest there are issues Kansas City has been working through, and he would have to learn a new blocking system in the middle of the season. But he offers something several short-term veteran additions do not: a possible answer beyond this year.

The former BYU standout remains under his rookie contract through 2027. Green Bay also has flexibility in the fourth round after acquiring an additional 2027 selection from Dallas in the Rashan Gary trade.

Still, the proposal is hypothetical. Yates did not report negotiations between the Packers and Chiefs, and Kansas City has not announced plans to trade Suamataia.

For general manager Brian Gutekunst, the decision would come down to whether a fourth-round pick is worth betting on a young lineman who has already proved he can start an entire NFL season, but has yet to hold onto that role consistently this year.