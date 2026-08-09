Green Bay Packers Claim 4.41-Speed Rookie, Work Out 2,000-Yard WR

The Green Bay Packers are still working the bottom of their wide receiver room, and their latest move adds another dose of speed.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Sunday night that Green Bay was awarded Chris Hilton Jr. off waivers from the Washington Commanders.

Minutes later, Wilson reported that the Packers also worked out Devin Voisin.

Green Bay signed Kisean Johnson earlier Sunday, while Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden both sat out practice with injuries. Reed is dealing with an ankle issue and Golden is nursing a toe injury.

The Packers have now added two receivers in one day while taking a closer look at another. Hilton, who ran an official 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, gives the Packers another developmental deep threat with the preseason approaching.

Hilton Brings 4.41 Speed to Packers

Hilton didn’t have to wait long for another NFL opportunity.

The Commanders waived him Saturday while making room for three offensive linemen. The Packers claimed him the following day, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Hilton signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in May after five seasons at LSU.

His college production was modest — 41 catches for 780 yards and six touchdowns — but the explosiveness was easy to find. He averaged 19 yards per reception during his college career, as detailed after Washington waived him.

That profile fits a Green Bay receiver room that already has speed at the top. Christian Watson, Reed and Golden entered camp as the leading trio, while 2025 third-round pick Savion Williams is pushing for a larger role.

Hilton’s hasty task will be fighting for practice reps and special teams work in order to stick through the final roster cutdown. His 4.41 time gives him one trait that can quickly get a coaching staff’s attention.

There also should be snaps available in the short term.

Reed and Golden both missed Sunday’s practice, and Williams took advantage of the extra work. He caught five passes during 11-on-11 drills, including a 60-yard touchdown after a coverage bust, via Packers.com.

Packers Also Take Look at Devin Voisin

Green Bay’s receiver search didn’t stop with Hilton or Johnson.

Wilson also reported Sunday that the Packers worked out Devin Voisin, an undrafted rookie who spent seven seasons at South Alabama.

Voisin previously received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2026 NFL Draft.

Voisin left South Alabama third in program history with 172 receptions and 2,133 receiving yards. He caught 67 passes for 775 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors, and also handled punt-return duties.

He participated in the 2026 Senior Bowl after a college career that included a season-ending injury in 2023.

Ultimately, the workout is another sign that the Packers’ receiver depth chart is fluid.

Johnson was officially signed Sunday after previously spending time on Green Bay’s practice squad during the 2025 postseason. Hilton is now joining him, while Voisin gave the team another option to keep on its radar.

The injuries to Reed and Golden have created more opportunities toward the bottom of the room.

Hilton will get the next one.