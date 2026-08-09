Commanders Part Ways With Speedy WR in Slew of Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders made several rosters moves Saturday all in an effort to bolster their offensive line. To do so, one of the players the Commanders bid farewell to was quick undrafted free agent wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Commanders waived Hilton from their training camp roster Saturday. The team also waived guard Timothy McKay and placed defensive tackle D.J. Davidson on the reserve/retired list.

With all three roster spot openings, the Commanders signed offensive linemen — guard Max Scharping, center Daniel Brunskill and tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Hilton signed as an undrafted free agent with the Commanders on May 7. Although he went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Hilton ran the 40-yard dash with 4.41 at the NFL Combine.

Hilton posted 41 catches, 780 receiving yards and six touchdowns during five seasons at LSU.

Commanders Waive WR Chris Hilton Jr.

Receiver has been such a talking point as a weakness on the Commanders roster this offseason that pundits wondered if someone such as Hilton could emerge. The undrafted rookie, though, was a mere flier, having never reached 300 receiving yards in a single college season during his career at LSU.

Washington’s receiver situation has steadied itself with the signing of Stefon Diggs. Terry McLaurin and Diggs should start for the Commanders with rookie Antonio Williams as a potential WR3. Washington also has veterans Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, Van Jefferson and others on the roster.

That made Hilton an unlikely option for the 53-man roster.

Although Hilton is quick, he has to develop as a route-runner and at the point of attack on contested throws.

“Hilton has build-up speed to take the top off defenses, averaging 19 yards per catch during his career,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He had a troubling lack of production, though, making just 41 catches in five seasons.

“There are basic route corrections he can make to better open underneath throws. He has adequate ball skills downfield but comes up empty when contested.”

Commanders Other Roster Moves From Saturday

Adding Scharping was the most notable move the Commanders made Saturday. A former second-round pick, Scharping has made 33 starts in his NFL career.

Commanders insiders, though, previously reported that signing on Friday.

The team losing Davidson to retirement was also noteworthy. Davidson played 47 games for the New York Giants from 2022-25.

Other than losing Hilton as well, the biggest takeaway from Washington’s slew of moves was the emphasis on offensive line. In addition to Scharping, the Commanders added a 2022 third-round pick in Petit-Frere and very experienced former undrafted free agent in Brunskill.

Petit-Frere has made 28 NFL starts in his career. Brunskill has more than 100 appearances and 71 starts.

“Brunskill has played guard, tackle and center in his career and spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins,” wrote Commanders.com’s Zach Selby.

“[Petit-Frere] was last on an active roster during the 2024 season, when he started 10 games for the Titans. Petit-Frere also spent time with the 49ers last year but was released in June.”

Clearly, not only did the Commanders want more offensive line depth but additional experience.

With those three additions, the Commanders have 17 offensive linemen on their training camp roster.