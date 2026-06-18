Packers Trade Prediction Sends $100 Million Off-Limits Browns Star to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had no choice but to address the cornerback position this offseason. It was a glaring need that the organization sought to fix both in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

After releasing Nate Hobbs, Green Bay signed Benjamin St-Juste, then used its first selection in the second round on Brandon Cisse before later drafting Domani Jackson in the sixth round. They’ll join Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine in the secondary.

Still, for a team that’s considered one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC, there are enough questions in the cornerback room that another move wouldn’t be surprising.

One move Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes the Packers could make before the 2026 NFL trade deadline is acquiring Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

Packers Linked to Denzel Ward Trade Before Deadline

Moton believes the Browns could eventually become sellers, even if the organization has publicly said otherwise recently.

After Cleveland traded star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team wasn’t interested in dealing Ward.

“So, I’d say No. 1, I think it’s probably most appropriate for Denzel to speak for himself,” Berry said, per Pro Football Focus. “No. 2, Denzel’s been great throughout the offseason. His communication’s been good. He’s a big part of the team, and we like him a lot.

“He’s still playing at a really high level. That doesn’t change with this transaction.”

Moton pointed out that’s a familiar stance.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns previously said they were “100 percent definitely not trading him” when discussing Garrett, only to trade him to the Rams two months later.

Moton also believes Cleveland could be heading toward another difficult season.

“Also, the Browns could be heading into another losing season with a big question mark at quarterback, an entirely new starting offensive line and a young receiver group behind Jerry Jeudy. This is the type of team that would sell its older veterans at the deadline.”

Ward could fit that category.

Entering his age-29 season, Moton doesn’t believe Ward aligns with Cleveland’s timeline if another rebuild is on the horizon. He’s also still playing under the five-year, $100.5 million extension he signed with Cleveland in 2022, with two years remaining. Ward is owed a base salary of $16.9 million this season and $17.4 million in 2027, according to Spotrac.

Denzel Ward Would Bring Experience to Packers Secondary

For Green Bay, the move would be about adding another proven player to a secondary that’s still searching for stability.

Ward will enter his ninth NFL season in 2026 and is coming off his third straight Pro Bowl campaign.

The veteran has 18 career interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

Green Bay often struggled in coverage last season.

The Packers best option was Keisean Nixon, who allowed six touchdowns and a 105.1 passer rating when targeted last season.

That said, Ward would immediately become the most accomplished cornerback in the room if Green Bay were to seek the Browns for a trade.

Whether the Browns actually decide to move him remains to be seen. But if Cleveland struggles again this season, Moton believes Ward could become available and Green Bay would make plenty of sense as a team looking to strengthen one of its biggest remaining question marks before making a playoff push.