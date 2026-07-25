Packers Get Intriguing Diego Pavia Message After Ravens Release

The Green Bay Packers are getting set to begin training camp soon at Ray Nitschke Field near Lambeau Field. From July 29 through Aug. 26, the team will find out who is most deserving of the 53 roster spots available.

One position to always pay attention to is quarterback. Jordan Love has his starting role well secured for what will be his fourth season since taking the reins from Aaron Rodgers. It’s what’s behind him that will be in competition after last year’s backup, Malik Willis, left for the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Behind Love are Tyrod Taylor, Kyle McCord and Kyron Drones. One veteran signal-caller mixed with two inexperienced ones. However, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick suggests the Packers sign a recently released quarterback.

Packers Linked to Recently Released Ravens QB

Just ahead of the Baltimore Ravens‘ training camp, one of the team’s flurry of roster moves was the release of former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

Pavia signed a three-year contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft. He’ll now hit the waiver wire. If he clears that, then he’ll become a free agent once again.

If that happens, Kadlick believes the Packers would be a good landing spot.

“Adding further insurance behind Love—who’s played a full 17-game season just once since taking over as Green Bay’s full-time starter in 2023—would be a smart move, but the intriguing angle with Pavia is what head coach, play-caller and quarterback guru Matt LaFleur could get out of him,” Kadlick wrote.

Kadlick points to the work LaFleur did with Malik Willis after he was traded over from the Tennessee Titans.

“After the aforementioned Willis was essentially written off by the Titans and traded to the Packers for a seventh-round pick in 2024, he was able to turn his career around under LaFleur’s guidance,” Kadlick added. “Once a sporadic, near-50% passer in Tennessee, Willis developed into an accurate thrower over the past two seasons, reaching a 79% completion percentage in 11 appearances while leading Green Bay to a 2–1 record across three spot starts.

“Could LaFleur unlock something similar with Pavia—a raw but dynamic playmaker who could use some behind-the-scenes development? It could be worth the dice roll.”

Packers Already Have Crowded Backup QB Competition

Taylor, who was brought in as a free agent, is believed to be the QB2 behind Love thanks to his experience. After that, it’s McCord and Drones fighting it out for the No. 3 spot.

McCord was originally drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. He signed with the Packers in January. Drones was signed as an undrafted free agent.

That probably means it would be a long shot for Pavia to actually make the 53-man roster, although it’s not out of the realm of possibility. But if it came down to the three of them and they were fairly even coming out of training camp, Pavia’s lack of NFL experience would likely do him no favors.

He could always sign as a practice squad member in Green Bay. And that might be his best shot at making it onto an NFL roster right now.