Packers Elevate Record-Setting Tight End After Injury Setback

The Green Bay Packers are turning to a tight end with a head-turning college background as injuries thin their options.

Green Bay elevated Drake Dabney from the practice squad Saturday, Nov. 14, before Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The former Baylor record-setter gets his second straight call-up.

The move came as the Packers placed Josh Whyle on injured reserve. Whyle missed practice throughout the week with a concussion.

In its transaction announcement, Green Bay said it had elevated Dabney “from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.” General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the moves.

Packers Turn to Drake Dabney With Josh Whyle Sidelined

Dabney’s elevation follows his Nov. 7 call-up before the Packers’ trip to face the New England Patriots. Green Bay won that game 45-27.

This week, the Packers again need help at tight end. They had already ruled Whyle out Friday before moving him to injured reserve Saturday.

Dabney joins a group that includes Tucker Kraft, Mark Redman and Jonnu Smith, as A to Z Sports noted. His elevation gives coach Matt LaFleur some assistance at TE for Sunday’s NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field.

The designation covers gameday. Green Bay hasn’t announced a signing to the 53-man roster for Dabney.

For the 24-year-old, it means a shot to gain snaps. His last season at Baylor offers a look at the receiving production he once put forth.

Drake Dabney Broke a Longstanding Baylor Record

Dabney caught 33 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. That yardage set Baylor’s single-season record for a tight end.

He broke the previous mark against TCU with four catches for 77 yards. As Baylor reported at the time, Ken Hodge’s record of 528 yards had stood since 1964. Dabney finished the season with 552.

He then transferred to TCU for his final college season. He started all 13 games for the Horned Frogs in 2024, catching 19 passes for 193 yards.

Across five years at the two schools, Dabney totaled 84 receptions, 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns, according to his Packers biography.

His NFL journey began with the Tennessee Titans, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. He joined Green Bay’s practice squad that November.

Dabney made his NFL debut against Baltimore on Dec. 27, 2025. His first start came against Minnesota in the regular-season finale, when he caught a 3-yard pass from Clayton Tune.

The Vikings are on the schedule again at the moment. And Dabney has another call-up as the Packers work around Whyle’s sidelined status.