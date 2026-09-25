Packers Lose Key Defender Against Falcons

The Green Bay Packers‘ difficult Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons took another concerning turn when linebacker Edgerrin Cooper left the game and was taken to the locker room.

Cooper exited during the second half at Lambeau Field with Green Bay already trying to slow an Atlanta offense that had taken control of the game. The Packers quickly provided an official update on one of their most productive defenders.

Cooper is being evaluated for a concussion.

Packers’ Edgerrin Cooper Being Evaluated for Concussion

Green Bay announced Cooper’s status during the fourth quarter after the third-year linebacker left the field and went to the locker room.

The Packers’ official X account posted: “LB Edgerrin Cooper is being evaluated for a concussion.”

There was no immediate indication whether Cooper had been diagnosed with a concussion or whether he could return. Being evaluated does not mean a concussion has been confirmed.

The injury added another problem to an already ugly night for Green Bay. Atlanta led 27-7 with 10:53 remaining in the fourth quarter at the time of the update after controlling much of the game behind Bijan Robinson, Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London.

Cooper has five tackles, including two solo stops and three assists, before he exited. He did not record a sack or takeaway.

Cooper’s last credited tackle in the play-by-play came late in the third quarter, when he and safety Evan Williams brought down Robinson after a 9-yard run.

Green Bay entered Thursday already dealing with several injuries, and Cooper himself appeared on the injury report throughout the short week because of a shoulder issue. The Packers’ final injury report listed him as limited, but he received no game-status designation and was cleared to play against Atlanta.

The new issue is unrelated to the shoulder injury Green Bay had been monitoring throughout the week.

Edgerrin Cooper Entered Falcons Game on Hot Start

Cooper’s latest injury is especially notable because of how productive he had been to open the season.

Cooper has 12 total tackles, including nine solo stops, and two sacks through the first two games. He recorded a sack in both Green Bay’s season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings and its 20-17 overtime win over the New York Jets.

That gave Cooper at least one sack in consecutive games to begin 2026 and continued his rise as one of the centerpieces of Green Bay’s defense.

The Packers selected Cooper in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, finishing with 79 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble despite starting only four games.

His role expanded significantly in his second season. Cooper started regularly in 2025 and finished with 115 tackles, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a half-sack across 16 games.

He remained a full-time piece of Green Bay’s defense this year, playing virtually every defensive snap over the first two weeks.

Now the Packers have to wait for another update.

For the moment, Green Bay has only said Cooper is being evaluated for a concussion. With Atlanta having already pushed past 400 yards of offense Thursday night, losing one of the defense’s most active linebackers only added to a rough night at Lambeau Field.