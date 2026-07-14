Packers’ 24-Year-Old Defender Makes Big Leap in ESPN Rankings

The Green Bay Packers went through a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. One player who remained and is believed to be a major part of the franchise’s future is Edgerrin Cooper.

Cooper will enter just his third season in Green Bay, and the 24-year-old is already receiving some significant recognition heading into the 2026 season that should excite Packers fans.

The former second-round pick, No. 45 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, has landed among ESPN’s top 10 off-ball linebackers, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Edgerrin Cooper Earns ESPN’s Top 10 LB Ranking

Fowler has been releasing his annual top 10 rankings at 11 different positions after surveying league executives, coaches and scouts. On July 14, the rankings focused on off-ball linebackers.

Cooper landed at No. 9 after going unranked a year ago. Some evaluators ranked him as high as No. 4, while others left him off their ballots entirely.

“He has the size, speed and run-and-hit ability that few have,” a veteran NFL defensive coach told Fowler. “He can really go.”

A high-ranking AFC official noted it wasn’t just Cooper’s physical traits that stood out, but also his instincts.

“It’s his mind. He sees it and can anticipate.”

Fowler called Cooper a “bullet in the open field” who can run a 4.51-second 40-yard dash. That speed has helped him produce numbers that resemble those of a former Packers legend.

“Cooper’s 17 career tackles for loss are the most for a Packers player over their first two seasons since Clay Matthews III had 35 in 2009-10. The 6-foot-2, 229-pound Cooper forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble in 2025, and his run stop win rate was 33%,” Fowler wrote.

Cooper went from starting just four games while appearing in 14 as a rookie, finishing sixth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, to starting all 16 games he played in last season.

In two seasons, he has also recorded one interception, eight pass deflections, three forced fumbles and four sacks.

Packers Could Face Major Decision With Edgerrin Cooper

The Packers are clearly banking on Cooper as part of their future at linebacker. That became even more evident after the team allowed Quay Walker to leave in free agency this offseason.

Walker led Green Bay with 128 tackles last season while adding 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and eight pass deflections. He later signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Still on his rookie deal, Cooper is scheduled to make $1.5 million in base salary in 2026 and $1.9 million in 2027, according to Spotrac. If his development continues, he’ll be in line for a substantial contract extension.

Some already believe an even bigger accolade could be coming. Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker recently predicted Cooper will earn his first All-Pro selection in 2026.

“Cooper’s 83.2 overall PFF grade since 2024 ranks fifth among his counterparts to play at least 1,500 snaps, producing a 76.2-plus grade in all three major categories (run defense, coverage and pass-rushing),” Locker wrote. “It’s very plausible to see the Texas A&M product following the trend set by Lloyd and Jack Campbell a year ago, taking incremental progress to a higher tier.”

If that happens, the Packers will have a good problem on their hands heading into the 2027 offseason, with Cooper likely becoming one of the organization’s top extension priorities.