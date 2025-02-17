Hi, Subscriber

Packers Express Frustrations with Ailing $84 Million Pro Bowler

  • 4 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander
Getty
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander looks on against the Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers are facing a crucial decision regarding cornerback Jaire Alexander as they prepare for the 2025 season. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the organization is considering its options for the former All-Pro, whose contract situation presents both financial and roster-building challenges.

Alexander is currently set to earn $17.5 million in cash for the 2025 season, per Over the Cap. However, his availability has been inconsistent, as he has played seven or fewer games in three of the last four seasons. Despite these struggles, Alexander has proven his value when healthy, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in the two seasons in which he played more than half of the schedule. Given his talent, it would seem reasonable for both sides to negotiate a restructured deal, but his current contract poses significant financial concerns.

One of the biggest obstacles to retaining Alexander is his $19.1 million dead cap hit. If the Packers were to move on from him, they would need to carefully consider the salary cap implications. While keeping him at his current number seems unlikely, finding a mutually agreeable solution remains a challenge.

Signs of Friction Between Alexander and the Packers

Reports suggest that Jaire Alexander’s relationship with the Packers has become increasingly strained. According to Demovsky, multiple team sources have privately expressed frustration over Alexander’s recurring injuries and what they perceive as an unwillingness to play through minor ailments. This concern has led to speculation that Alexander may not play another down for the franchise.

Further signs of tension emerged on locker cleanout day. Cornerback Keisean Nixon made headlines by stating that if he wanted to be the team’s top cornerback, he could no longer return kicks. Meanwhile, Alexander declined to speak to the media, simply saying that he had “nothing good to say” about his situation and hinting that he might not be on the roster in 2025. These comments suggest that both players may already have insight into how the organization views the future of its secondary.

If the Packers decide to part ways with Alexander, they must consider how his departure would impact team chemistry, particularly in a position group that has already faced challenges with injuries and consistency.

Repercussions of Moving Off Alexander

From a financial standpoint, releasing Alexander would provide limited cap relief in 2025. The Packers would save less than $6 million due to his significant dead cap charge, making it one of the top 20 most costly contract-related releases in NFL history.  The team does have the option to designate Alexander as a post-June 1st release, which would provide additional cap space in the summer and fall of 2025. However, this move would push some of the financial burden into 2026.

Given that a post-June 1st designation would not offer immediate cap relief for early free agency moves, the Packers may opt to absorb the dead cap hit in 2025 and start fresh in 2026. Ultimately, their decision on Jaire Alexander will significantly impact their financial flexibility and defensive strategy moving forward. With the Green Bay Packers set on making the necessary transactions to propel them to a legitimate Super Bowl contenders, moving off of Alexander could be the first big domino to fall in a pivotal offseason ahead.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Express Frustrations with Ailing $84 Million Pro Bowler

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x