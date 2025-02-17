Packers Express Frustrations with Ailing $84 Million Pro Bowler

The Green Bay Packers are facing a crucial decision regarding cornerback Jaire Alexander as they prepare for the 2025 season. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the organization is considering its options for the former All-Pro, whose contract situation presents both financial and roster-building challenges.

Alexander is currently set to earn $17.5 million in cash for the 2025 season, per Over the Cap. However, his availability has been inconsistent, as he has played seven or fewer games in three of the last four seasons. Despite these struggles, Alexander has proven his value when healthy, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in the two seasons in which he played more than half of the schedule. Given his talent, it would seem reasonable for both sides to negotiate a restructured deal, but his current contract poses significant financial concerns.

One of the biggest obstacles to retaining Alexander is his $19.1 million dead cap hit. If the Packers were to move on from him, they would need to carefully consider the salary cap implications. While keeping him at his current number seems unlikely, finding a mutually agreeable solution remains a challenge.

Signs of Friction Between Alexander and the Packers

Reports suggest that Jaire Alexander’s relationship with the Packers has become increasingly strained. According to Demovsky, multiple team sources have privately expressed frustration over Alexander’s recurring injuries and what they perceive as an unwillingness to play through minor ailments. This concern has led to speculation that Alexander may not play another down for the franchise.

Further signs of tension emerged on locker cleanout day. Cornerback Keisean Nixon made headlines by stating that if he wanted to be the team’s top cornerback, he could no longer return kicks. Meanwhile, Alexander declined to speak to the media, simply saying that he had “nothing good to say” about his situation and hinting that he might not be on the roster in 2025. These comments suggest that both players may already have insight into how the organization views the future of its secondary.

If the Packers decide to part ways with Alexander, they must consider how his departure would impact team chemistry, particularly in a position group that has already faced challenges with injuries and consistency.

Repercussions of Moving Off Alexander

From a financial standpoint, releasing Alexander would provide limited cap relief in 2025. The Packers would save less than $6 million due to his significant dead cap charge, making it one of the top 20 most costly contract-related releases in NFL history. The team does have the option to designate Alexander as a post-June 1st release, which would provide additional cap space in the summer and fall of 2025. However, this move would push some of the financial burden into 2026.

Given that a post-June 1st designation would not offer immediate cap relief for early free agency moves, the Packers may opt to absorb the dead cap hit in 2025 and start fresh in 2026. Ultimately, their decision on Jaire Alexander will significantly impact their financial flexibility and defensive strategy moving forward. With the Green Bay Packers set on making the necessary transactions to propel them to a legitimate Super Bowl contenders, moving off of Alexander could be the first big domino to fall in a pivotal offseason ahead.