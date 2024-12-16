Packers Eyeing Top Seed After Win vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks

Watch out, here come the Green Bay Packers! After a 30-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks, the Packers are making a push for the NFC’s number one seed. Okay, maybe that is a stretch, but not impossible following a dominating win in Seattle.

The Packers smothered the Seahawks all night. Jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, a faint “Go Pack Go” chant could be heard on the NBC broadcast. It was a trouncing and just the performance Green Bay needed in the witching hour of the NFL season.

Starting at the top, quarterback Jordan Love put together an efficient and clutch Sunday Night Football performance.

Jordan Love(s) Toyotathon

The jokes about Jordan Love’s play during Toyotathon have never been more accurate. Completing 74 percent of his passes and throwing for 229 yards with two touchdowns, Love celebrated the yearly truck sale in style.

During the months of November to January, Love now has 3,282 yards, 26 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Contrast that with 3,829 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions in non-Toyotathon months.

Love’s 123.8 rating against Seattle is his second-highest of the season and second rating above 120 in the last three weeks. His incredible back-foot, 26-yard completion to tight end Tucker Kraft, while backed up on Green Bay’s 12-yard line, highlighted a record-breaking night.

Love’s final 22-yard touchdown to Romeo Dobbs marked the 56 of his career, tying him with Aaron Rodgers for the most through a player’s first 30 starts in franchise history.

Jordan Love’s performance was spectacular, but the Packers’ defense stole the show.

Packers Smothering Defense

The Packers defense has turned a corner this season. Even with pro bowler Jaire Alexander still sidelined with a knee injury, they stymied the Seahawks’ offense all night long.

Allowing just 13 points and 208 total yards, the Packers looked like the Steel Curtain terrorizing Geno Smith and Sam Howell. Led by Kingsley Enagbare’s three sacks, Green Bay’s defense finished with six pass deflections, seven sacks, ten tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits.

While the totals are impressive, it is how the Packers accomplished the feats that stand out. Six different players tallied a sack, seven players secured a tackle for loss, nine players had a QB hit, and four players deflected a pass.

It was complete drubbing by Jeff Hafley’s unit that was capped off by rookie Edgerrin Cooper’s first career interception off Seahawks’ backup quarterback Sam Howell.

Cooper was the Packers’ defense best player on the field against Seattle. The second-round pick led the team with seven tackles and finished with two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, two QB hits, and the previously mentioned interception.

The performance led NBC broadcast Chris Collinsworth to call Cooper an “emerging star.”

Running back Josh Jacobs was also great totaling 94 rushing yards and one touchdown. He only needs one more rushing touchdown to surpass his career high.

With three games left in the 2024 regular season, Green Bay now has a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to the Athletic. If they win out, they could threaten the Lions for the number one seed. Detroit will have to lose all their remaining games, but the top seed is still feasible — even if unlikely.