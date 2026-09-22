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Former Packers RB Has Message for Fans Who Want Matt LaFleur Fired

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Green Bay Packers v New York Jets
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the New York Jets during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Gary Ellerson didn’t dress up the Green Bay Packers’ first win of the season.

“The Jets were bad, and we didn’t look good either,” the former Green Bay running back said of a 20-17 overtime escape. “But they were able to muster up a win.”

His larger point concerned Matt LaFleur, whose late-game record has provided fuel for an increasingly loud segment of the fan base.

“A lot of Packers fans have been calling to have Matt LaFleur fired,” Ellerson said during a Sept. 21 appearance on ESPN Milwaukee. “And of course, four of these games he’s lost, he’s had double-digit leads.

“Now he comes back and wins a game when he was down by 10. I don’t know if you can have it both ways; I think you’ve got to give him a lot of credit.”

Ellerson’s argument asks for consistency.

Assuming LaFleur owns the collapses, he deserves a share of the comeback, even when the road there featured an offense stuck in neutral, a stack of penalties and enough injuries to make the win feel secondary at times.

LaFleur Reverses Packers’ Troubling Late-Game Pattern

Green Bay Packers v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field after their 20-27 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The criticism didn’t materialize from one bad afternoon.

Green Bay had squandered four double-digit leads over the previous 12 months, a stretch that culminated in a 39-22 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers led 22-10 with a bit more than five minutes remaining in the third quarter before Minnesota scored the final 29 points. That collapse followed losses to the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, plus a blown lead against Chicago in the playoffs.

The odds of Green Bay going 0-4 in those games were calculated at 1 in 2.5 million by Forbes.

LaFleur had become the face of a team that repeatedly failed to finish.

Against New York, the script finally flipped.

The Packers trailed 17-7 with 11:04 remaining after a MarShawn Lloyd fumble handed the Jets a short field. Jordan Love answered with a touchdown pass to Christian Watson. A 63-yard punt return by Skyy Moore then set up Trey Smack’s tying field goal.

“Talk about resiliency. Our guys kept battling,” LaFleur said afterward, according to the Packers’ official game recap.

Packers’ Ugly Win Isn’t Terrible News

Green Bay Packers v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Skyy Moore #23 of the Green Bay Packers and Marshawn Lloyd #32 celebrate field goal against the New York Jets during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ellerson began his take with a note that Green Bay didn’t play well.

The Packers produced 199 total yards, converted 1 of 9 third downs and fumbled five times, losing one. The teams combined for 27 penalties and 289 penalty yards, per a game account from Reuters.

The winning sequence still had something LaFleur’s group had lacked. Green Bay’s defense stopped the Jets on fourth-and-1 near midfield late in regulation, then sacked Geno Smith on consecutive plays to begin overtime.

Love followed with a composed 58-yard drive, and Smack ended it with a 26-yard field goal.

LaFleur can’t claim sole possession of that resilience. His defense and special teams rescued an offense that managed three yards after Moore’s return placed the ball at the New York 18.

The Packers also failed to capitalize on their final possession of regulation.

The shortcomings are visible, and perhaps the wider debate about LaFleur is alive and well.

With Green Bay looking messy, wounded and inches from an 0-2 start, LaFleur’s team found a way out. And the coach who took the blame for four improbable defeats earned his portion of an unlikely win.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Former Packers RB Has Message for Fans Who Want Matt LaFleur Fired

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