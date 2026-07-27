Packers Get Huge Injury Boost Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers hit fans with some unexpected and disappointing injury news when they announced who was on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of training camp. However, two names avoiding the list could make up for all of the disappointment. Veterans Zach Tom and Devonte Wyatt are both fully healthy and expected to start training camp on the active roster.

Tom suffered a partially torn patellar tendon in Week 14 of last season. Wyatt fractured his fibula in Week 10 of last season. Both injuries occurred late enough in the season that there were questions about their progress, but both are fully healthy to enter the year.

Green Bay Packers Get Zach Tom and Devonte Wyatt Fully Healthy to Enter 2026 Season

Both are highly valued pieces of their respective units as well. Tom is arguably the most important piece on the offensive line. At the very least, he is the most stable.

The team has Jordan Morgan starting at left tackle. He spent his first two seasons as a reserve swing lineman. They have Sean Rhyan shifting from right guard inside to center, and they have Anthony Belton starting at right guard after getting a taste of that in his rookie season. Still, all three are entering the year starting in new positions from where they stood last year at this time.

Aaron Banks is returning to his spot, but after a disappointing year with the Packers, he is one of the names headed to the PUP. So, all four spots have questions. It is valuable to see Tom does not.

The same can be said on the defensive line. Karl Brooks has not quite lived up to expectations. Meanwhile, Javon Hargrave is another name on the PUP list. Lastly, Chris McClellan is just a rookie, and only a third-round pick.

So, there are questions up and down the unit. However, Wyatt is a former first-round pick who just signed a big extension. He was coming into his own before his injury. Based on the contract and the injury designation, the team has no reservations about what he will bring in 2026.

Packers Have Two Emerging Former Draft Picks

Wyatt is entering his fifth NFL season. After posting just 1.5 sacks during his rookie year, he added 5.5 sacks in his second season. Wyatt continued his success with five sacks in 2024. He only had four sacks in 2025, but he missed the final seven games. He was on pace for a career high before that.

Tom was a fourth-round pick in the same draft as Wyatt. The team already extended him as well. Tom only started in five games during his rookie season. However, he flashed enough that the team trusted him to start in his second year. He was a 17-game starter for both 2023 and 2024. He was on pace to be their 17-game starter in 2025 before the injury occurred. So, he will enter his fourth year as the Week 1 starter in Green Bay.

Getting both back in the lineup will be key as other players recover.