Packers’ GM Shares Upsetting Update on WR Christian Watson

Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Christian Watson
Getty
Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Christian Watson takes the field prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson suffered an ACL tear in Week 18, forcing him to miss the team’s wild-card game. His recovery could extend into the start of the 2025sseason, leaving the Packers with a major question mark at the receiver position.

“Obviously, Christian is going to miss some time, probably, at the beginning, more than likely,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “That’s going to create opportunities for some guys on the roster that I’m excited for. We’ll see how that shakes out.”

The Packers entered 2024 without a clear number-one receiver, and Watson has shown flashes of being that go-to option when healthy. However, injuries have been an issue throughout his three-year career. In 2023, he missed multiple games due to hamstring issues, further raising concerns about his long-term durability. With his absence expected to extend into the season, Green Bay may need to explore external options to bolster the receiving corps and maintain offensive consistency.

Packers’ Options at Wide Receiver

Despite Christian Watson’s injury, the Green Bay Packers still have a group of young receivers under contract, including Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, and Dontayvion Wicks. This group is part of Green Bay’s cost-effective receiver room, which gives the team financial flexibility heading into free agency.

With ample cap space, the Packers could pursue a veteran wide receiver to provide depth in Watson’s absence. However, Gutekunst may prioritize retaining key in-house players instead of making a splashy signing. That said, a short-term addition could be on the table to stabilize the receiving corps early in the season.

One intriguing possibility is a reunion with former Packers star Davante Adams, who is expected to be released by the Jets. Bringing back the All-Pro receiver would dramatically reshape Green Bay’s passing attack, giving quarterback Jordan Love a true number-one target. However, Adams would likely command a hefty contract, making it uncertain whether the Packers would be willing to invest heavily in a veteran receiver.

If an Adams reunion is not feasible, the team could still explore a more modest veteran addition, such as a mid-tier free agent capable of providing leadership and experience. Players like Tyler Boyd or Darnell Mooney could serve as viable short-term replacements until Watson returns to full strength.

Watson’s Future and Free Agency Outlook

Christian Watson, a second-round pick out of North Dakota State, is set to hit free agency in 2026. His production over the next two seasons will play a crucial role in determining his market value, whether that means staying with the Packers or signing elsewhere. Unfortunately, missing time in 2024 could impact his stock heading into the final stretch of his rookie contract.

If Watson can return and stay healthy, he has the potential to emerge as the Packers’ top receiving threat. However, his durability remains a lingering question. Green Bay must carefully navigate its roster decisions, ensuring the team remains competitive while also planning for the long-term future at the receiver position. Whether they opt for an internal replacement or a short-term signing, Watson’s absence will be a major storyline as the Green Bay Packers prepare for the 2025 campaign.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

