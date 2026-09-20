Green Bay Packers Announce Inactive Players Ahead of Jets Game

The Green Bay Packers are aiming to pick up their first win of the 2026 season on Sunday, September 20, against the New York Jets.

Green Bay will be on the road, and the Jets may be a tough test for the Packers, considering they are 1-0.

Ahead of their contest with the Jets, the full injury decisions were made on the side of the Packers.

So, who’s in and who’s out??

Benjamin St-Juste OUT for Sunday’s Game; Aaron Banks ACTIVE

The Green Bay Packers revealed who’s inactive and who is active for Sunday’s contest with the Jets.

Here is the full list:

INACTIVE:

ACTIVE:

LG Aaron Banks

RT Zach Bako-Bewele

The New York Jets enter this contest with a handful of inactives, some of whom are fairly notable. Here are the Jets inactives:

RB Kene Nwangwu

CB D’Angelo Ponds

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

39 K Blake Grupe

46 EDGE Joseph Ossai

49 LB Trevin Wallace

More on Benjamin St-Juste Hamstring Injury

Benjamin St-Juste has been in jeopardy of suiting up all week due to a hamstring injury he suffered last week, and well, the verdict is out, and St-Juste being out is a big hit to the Packers CB room, so other names will need to step up on Sunday against the Jets’ passing attack.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about St-Juste):

“St-Juste was a late addition to the Packers’ injury report due to a hamstring injury that limited his participation in Friday’s practice. He drew the questionable tag for Week 2, but he did not do enough during pregame warmups to get the green light from medical staff to play, and his next chance to suit up is Week 3 against the Falcons on Thursday.”

Carrington Valentine and Kamal Hadden will be among the players having to pick up the slack against the Jets on Sunday.