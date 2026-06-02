Packers QB Jordan Love Breaks Silence on Josh Jacobs Arrest at OTAs

The Green Bay Packers have mostly had a quiet offseason. That was until running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on several domestic violence charges.

Jacobs has since been released from jail, with an investigation still pending, according to ESPN.

“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision,” District Attorney David L. Lasee said in a statement. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. Mr. Jacobs will be released from custody at this time, and a final charging decision will be made by our office at a later date.”

On June 2, as the Packers were gearing up for another day of OTAs, head coach Matt LaFleur said it was “business as usual” as Jacobs practiced with the team and that the situation had not become a distraction, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

As expected, members of the media were going to ask other Packers players about Jacobs, including quarterback Jordan Love.

Jordan Love Addresses Josh Jacobs Situation

“Yeah, we’ve talked internally,” Love said, via Schneidman. “Everyone knows what the situation is there. We’ve talked but obviously the details — everyone’s keeping that under wraps right now, out of respect for the situation and obviously all the legal stuff that’s going to be playing out. But it’s great to have Josh here with us, being able to work with us and getting back to work. But yeah, kind of everybody’s just waiting and letting it play out on its own.”

Love was then asked if he was concerned about the uncertainty surrounding whether Jacobs could be unavailable for part of the 2026 season.

“There’s always questions,” Love said. “I was shocked when I saw it. Like I said, it’s one of those things we’re going to play out. There’s a lot of uncertainty when you hear something like that of what might happen.”

Love was also asked whether it was awkward when he and Jacobs first saw each other following the arrest.

“No … no,” Love said. “I’m just going to leave some of the stuff we’ve talked about internally. But no, knowing who Josh is, no.”

If anything, the questioning itself appeared more uncomfortable than Love’s responses. It’s clear the Packers quarterback did not want to reveal much about the conversations he and others on the team have had with Jacobs.

His comments also mirrored what LaFleur said earlier in the day.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of questions about Josh,” LaFleur said. “I’m going to stick with the statement that we put out as an organization and just let the process play out.”

Packers Could Face Difficult Situation if Josh Jacobs Misses Time

Jacobs, 28, will be entering his eighth NFL season in 2026 and his third consecutive year with the Packers. That is, of course, if and when he is able to take the field, pending the results of the investigation and whatever punishment the NFL may deem necessary.

The league has already said it is currently “monitoring all developments in the matter.”

Losing Jacobs for any length of time would be a major blow for a Packers team with high expectations entering the season.

Jacobs is coming off another productive campaign and remains the focal point of Green Bay’s rushing attack. If he were to miss games, the Packers would likely lean heavily on backups Chris Brooks, Pierre Strong Jr. and MarShawn Lloyd, depending on how the roster shakes out during training camp and the preseason.