Packers’ Jordan Love Gets Frustrating Caleb Williams Message From ESPN

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has arguably not been receiving the recognition he deserves heading into the 2026 NFL season. One of the latest examples came in ESPN’s annual quarterback rankings, where Love fell short of cracking the top 10.

In Jeremy Fowler’s rankings, Love didn’t make the cut, though he did earn honorable mention status thanks to positive feedback from coaches and scouts around the league.

“Control of the offense, protection and route adjustments, he has really grown in those areas,” a veteran NFL offensive coach told Fowler.

One NFC scout went even further, saying Love doesn’t get enough credit for his consistency.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit for playing the position consistently well, and he has got the athletic traits to match it,” the scout said.

Jordan Love Falls Just Short of ESPN’s Top 10

Below is Fowler’s top 10 quarterback rankings for 2026:

1. Josh Allen

2. Patrick Mahomes

3. Matthew Stafford

4. Joe Burrow

5. Lamar Jackson

6. Dak Prescott

7. Justin Herbert

8. Drake Maye

9. Jared Goff

10. Caleb Williams

Several of those quarterbacks have the accolades and production to justify their spots. However, one of the more surprising names on the list is Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams claiming the final spot ahead of Love.

As Fowler explained, Williams earned the No. 10 ranking through a tiebreaker involving Love and several other quarterbacks who received honorable mention consideration.

“Four quarterbacks — Williams, Seattle’s Sam Darnold, Green Bay’s Jordan Love and Washington’s Jayden Daniels — were very close in voting for the 10th spot,” Fowler wrote. “So we took it to tiebreakers, gathering input from several general managers and executives. Why did Williams barely win out for the final spot on the list? He’s the hardest of the four for teams to prepare for and defend.”

Williams is entering his third NFL season and is coming off a breakout campaign under head coach Ben Johnson.

He was unranked in last year’s edition of Fowler’s rankings. In fact, several evaluators left him completely off their ballots, while others ranked him as high as No. 6.

The verdict still appears to be out on Williams. However, many around the league clearly believe he possesses one of the highest ceilings at the position, especially with Johnson now guiding his development.

Packers Continue to See Jordan Love Overlooked

Love simply isn’t receiving much love heading into 2026.

While he did earn a spot on the NFL Top 100 Players list, he came in at No. 72, down four spots from the previous year.

“When Love is at his best, his game parallels just about any gunslinger in the game,” NFL.com’s Grant Gordon wrote. “Take for instance his Week 13-14 run in which the Packers eked out one-score victories over the rival Lions and Bears thanks, in large part, to Love’s histrionics. In those two outings — the Packers’ final two wins of the season — Love racked up seven touchdowns to just one interception. Although his passing yards and touchdown tosses dropped from his previous two seasons, his six picks were a season-low since he became the Pack’s QB1, while his completion percentage, success percentage (50.2), passer rating (101.2) and QBR (72.7) were all his best showings since taking the Green Bay reins ahead of the 2023 season.”

Love’s teammate, Micah Parsons, was quick to disagree with the ranking.

“71 players in the NFL aren’t better than Jordan love!” Parsons posted on X.

Now there’s Williams earning the last spot on ESPN’s quarterback rankings.

That may mean there will be extra motivation when the two meet in their annually scheduled matchups, intensifying what is already a heated rivalry.