Packers Get Ugly Jordan Love Truth After Vikings Collapse

The Green Bay Packers did not lose their season opener because Jordan Love forgot how to play quarterback. If anything, Sunday’s 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings put an even bigger spotlight on the group trying to protect him.

Green Bay led 22-10 in the third quarter before Minnesota stormed back to score the final 29 points of the game. Love still finished with 387 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception,but the game changed once Brian Flores’ defense began overwhelming an already-questionable Packers offensive line.

The most damaging sequence came in the fourth quarter. Love was sacked on back-to-back plays, fumbling on the second as Minnesota recovered at Green Bay’s 1-yard line.

The Vikings scored one play later.

For an offensive line that carried plenty of questions into Week 1, it was about as bad of an ending as Green Bay could have drawn up.

Packers Offensive Line Gets Overwhelmed by Vikings Pressure

Green Bay was already shorthanded before well kickoff.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks was inactive because of a knee injury, forcing the Packers to shuffle a group that lacked much continuity throughout the summer.

Flores had the Vikings defense attack that weakness relentlessly.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak highlighted just how aggressive Flores became.

“Jordan Love blitzed on 78.3% of dropbacks per @NextGenStats, most for any QB in a single game since 2023. 52.8% pressure rate, four sacks on the blitz,” Solak posted.

Next Gen Stats also revealed that four of the Packers offensive lineman, that included tackles Jordan Morgan and Zach Bako-Bewele, had just a time to pressure average of 2.50 seconds or under, per Trevor Sikkema.

Morgan and Bako-Bewele were pressured four times each, according to Pro Football Focus.

Love was sacked four times overall.

The Packers also didn’t have a running game capable of slowing it down, either. MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks combined for 66 yards on 20 carries. With Josh Jacobs unavailable, Minnesota could keep turning its attention toward Love.

The result was a quarterback repeatedly being asked to solve a defense that knew it could attack the protection in front of him.

Jordan Love Production Makes Packers O-Line More Concerning

Green Bay finished with 419 total yards compared with only 239 for Minnesota. Of course, 387 of those yards came off Love’s arm.

Pack-A-Day’s Jacob Morley put Love’s recent production into perspective.

“Jordan Loves last two games He has thrown for 650+ yards and 7 TDs. And they are about to be 0-2 in those,” Morley wrote.

Reading that, it’s clear that there’s a much bigger problem for Green Bay than one ugly fourth quarter from its quarterback.

The Packers have been outscored 57 to 9 in the second half of their last two games — playoffs vs. Chicago Bears and Week 1 vs. Vikings — with a whopping 47 of those points coming just in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday, Green Bay gave up 29 unanswered points once Minnesota took control.

Not being able to finish games has become a theme for the Packers, and the onus is being squarely placed on head coach Matt LaFleur.

“It’s gonna be a topic of conversation for all you guys until we do it,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman.