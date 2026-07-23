Packers’ Jordan Love Receives Encouraging QB Ranking by NFL Analyst

The National Football League season is on the horizon, as training camp is set to begin for all 32 teams at the end of July, with preseason games beginning in early to mid-August. For the Green Bay Packers, their training camp starts on Wednesday, July 23.

In the meantime, it’s a great opportunity to rank players based on their standing among other players at the same position, and every NFL analyst is getting in the action by giving their respective opinion on certain position groups. The Packers have a very quality quarterback in Jordan Love, which is what leads to high aspirations for the team this season. But where is he ranked among his peers?

One NFL analyst is particularly high on Jordan Love, as his recent QB rankings reflect a generous ranking.

NFL Analyst Ranks Jordan Love #4 Overall QB

Per FoxSports.com, NFL writer Henry McKenna ranks Jordan Love as the fourth-best quarterback in the NFL, ahead of training camp.

The three quarterbacks that McKenna names as better than Jordan Love are Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, and Josh Allen.

So yeah, some of the non-arguably best quarterbacks in the NFL are ranked from 5-9, behind Jordan Love (Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Drake Maye, and Justin Herbert). Of course, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and it’s clearly a subjective conversation, and there are sticking points that might make Jordan Love a top-5 quarterback.

Jordan Love’s 2026 Stats/NFL Career

Well, the great thing about arguments like this is that statistics can usually back them up.

In 2025, Jordan Love started 15 games and had a QB record of 9-5-1.

He completed 66% of his passes for 3381 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

2026 will be his sixth season in the NFL. He’s started 48 total games and has an overall QB record of 27-20-1, with a 64% completion percentage, 11,535 passing yards, 83 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

So, you be the judge: is Jordan Love a top-four quarterback in the NFL, and if you don’t believe so, who would you rank ahead of Jordan Love?

It’s a big season looming for the Packers and Love, as the NFC North is one of the toughest divisions in all of football, and there are plenty of quality QBs all across the conference.