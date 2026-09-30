Packers QB Jordan Love’s Wife Details Troubling Incident During Falcons Game

The Green Bay Packers had a rough enough night against the Atlanta Falcons without what happened to Jordan Love’s wife in the stands at Lambeau Field.

Ronika Stone Love revealed that a vintage purse and camera were taken from a clear bag she and her family accidentally left behind during Green Bay’s 35-14 loss on Sept. 24. Stadium security later retrieved the bag, but Stone Love said the two items were gone by the time it was returned to her.

Us Weekly’s Russell Steinberg reported on the incident after Stone Love detailed the incident in a TikTok video.

@ronikastone My i.d. is in the purse so if you have it it’ll be super easy to return 🥹 thanks soo much ♬ original sound – Ronika Stone Love

Stone Love said she had been “really down bad” over what happened, particularly because her camera contained photos that couldn’t simply be replaced.

Ronika Stone Love Details Lambeau Field Incident

Stone Love explained that she and her family brought their belongings into the stadium in a large clear bag. After the game, they went to the family waiting area while Jordan Love finished his postgame responsibilities.

That’s when she realized the bag had been left near their seats.

Stone Love asked stadium security for help retrieving it. She said she wasn’t initially worried about anything being missing because of how safe she has always felt in Wisconsin.

“I was surprised,” Stone Love said. “There was not one thought in my mind actually that someone would have taken anything out of it because Wisconsin is so safe. The people are so nice…and so when the bag came back and I saw that my stuff was gone, not gonna lie, my heart broke a little. Like, dang, people aren’t as chill as I thought. That sucks.”

The missing items included her vintage purse and camera. Stone Love said the camera was especially meaningful because she’s constantly taking pictures and the photos on it are now gone.

“I know there’s way worse things happening in this world,” she said. “It’s been a couple days so I’m not as depressed about it as I was. But at the end of the day, it was something that I care a lot about. It was two things I care a lot about…If you know me, you know I’ve always got my camera on me. I’m always taking photos, and now, they’re just gone.”

She also noted that her identification was inside the missing purse, making it easy for whoever has it to return it.

Jordan Love, Packers Endured Rough Night Against Falcons

The incident added another sour note to an already miserable night at Lambeau.

Green Bay suffered its first home-opening loss since 2013 as Atlanta rolled to a 35-14 victory. The Falcons gained 498 yards, rushed for 242 and scored 27 consecutive points after the Packers grabbed an early 7-0 lead.

Love finished 28-of-53 for 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Green Bay’s running game managed only 17 yards on nine attempts, forcing Love to carry an unusually heavy workload through the air.

The loss dropped the Packers to 1-2, but Stone Love made clear that the result wasn’t what had her upset in the days afterward.

Stone Love and the Packers quarterback have been together since 2020 and married in 2025. They welcomed their daughter, Rayna, in May, and Stone Love has regularly shared photos of their family at Packers events.

Her latest post, though, came with a much different request.

Stone Love wrote in the caption that her ID was still inside the purse and asked for the missing belongings to be returned.

After the Packers’ 21-point loss, it turned out the final frustration of the night wasn’t on the scoreboard.