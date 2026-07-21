Green Bay Packers’ First-Round Pick Gets Super Bowl Warning

The Green Bay Packers need offensive tackle Jordan Morgan to have a career year.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman identified Morgan as the Packers player with the “most on the line” in 2026, writing that the team’s “Super Bowl chances might hinge on his ability” to protect Love.

Morgan enters his third NFL season as Green Bay’s projected starting left tackle after spending his first two years moving around the offensive line.

The new assignment places him on Jordan Love’s blind side and gives him the most important opportunity of his young career.

Morgan, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $14.2 million contract that is fully guaranteed.

Green Bay drafted him after 37 college starts at left tackle, but his first extended run at the position will arrive two years later.

Morgan Finally Gets a Full-Time Shot at Left Tackle

Morgan’s professional development has lacked stability.

A shoulder injury limited him to six games and one start as a rookie. He returned to play all 17 games last season, making 12 starts while filling needs at right guard, left guard and right tackle.

His only start at left tackle came in the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, when the Packers rested several starters before the playoffs.

Morgan had already made seven starts at right guard, three at left guard and two at right tackle before finally returning to his college position.

The movement gave Morgan experience, but it also prevented him from settling into one set of responsibilities.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 59.0 overall grade across 748 offensive snaps in 2025, ranking him 48th among 81 qualifying guards. His 64.3 pass-blocking grade ranked 31st at the position, while his 57.8 run-blocking grade ranked 49th.

Those numbers leave room for improvement, but they also reflect a player who was repeatedly asked to shift positions as injuries changed the plan around him.

Morgan acknowledged the difficulty during the offseason.

“Those first two years, it was a struggle for me, for sure,” he told the Packers’ official website. “But at the end of the day, I’ve got to do it for the team.”

Packers Put Their Trust in Morgan After Offensive Line Turnover

Green Bay created the opening for left tackle without adding an established replacement.

Rasheed Walker, the team’s starting left tackle for the past three seasons, left in free agency.

The Packers also released two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, leaving Morgan and second-year lineman Anthony Belton to take on larger roles.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said Morgan had performed well enough during training camp last year to earn the left tackle job. Injuries elsewhere forced the Packers to use him at other positions instead.

The team now expects him to stay where he is most comfortable.

Veteran guard Aaron Banks said Morgan has looked more natural since returning to the left side during organized team activities and minicamp.

“J-Mo’s a left tackle, through and through,” Banks said. “That’s his spot.”

Morgan’s college tenure explains the confidence.

He allowed two sacks over 787 snaps during his final season at Arizona and earned an 87.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. He also returned from a torn ACL to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

The Packers have waited two seasons to see whether that version of Morgan translates to the NFL.

His time arrives with a contender’s expectations and without a proven veteran alternative behind him.