Packers Announce 2 Defensive Roster Moves Before Lions Contest

The Green Bay Packers have announced two defensive roster moves prior to Sunday’s pivotal NFC North contest versus the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay officially activated defensive tackle Jordon Riley from the physically unable to perform list and elevated edge rusher Arron Mosby from its practice squad Saturday, Oct. 24, the team confirmed.

Riley’s activation signifies a fresh start following the 338-pound lineman spending nearly 10 months recovering from a torn Achilles.

On the other hand, Mosby has earned his second consecutive gameday elevation after making his season debut against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Packers Activate Riley After Lengthy Injury Absence

Riley is finally back on Green Bay’s active roster in the aftermath of a torn Achilles against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 27, 2025.

The 28-year-old defensive tackle had been sidelined since that injury, opening the 2026 campaign on the PUP list before returning to practice earlier this month.

His comeback is right on cue when pondering the Packers’ depleted defensive line.

Green Bay placed Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Ford on injured reserve Oct. 17, leaving defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with limited options up front.

The Packers then relied on just four defensive tackles during their 23-13 victory over Dallas.

Riley’s return should help alleviate that burden. But the team listed him as questionable Friday because of his Achilles injury.

Head coach Matt LaFleur opened up about the defender’s potential contribution during his Friday press conference.

“Big stout physical D-lineman. Exactly what we need,” LaFleur said, via Packers.com.

“He brings great size, I love his energy, his attitude, it’s very contagious. The work he puts in does not go unnoticed by anybody.”

Riley, who stands 6-foot-5, originally joined Green Bay in December 2025 when the Packers signed him from the New York Giants‘ practice squad.

The former seventh-round pick appeared in four games for Green Bay last season, recording two tackles before his injury.

His return brings an extra interior defender to complement Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Chris McClellan and Anthony Campbell.

That depth should be valuable against Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who averages more than 100 rushing yards per game.

Packers Give Mosby Another Opportunity Against Lions

While Riley’s return addresses the interior defensive line, Mosby’s elevation is a boost on the edge and on special teams.

The 27-year-old defender previously received a practice squad promotion ahead of the Cowboys matchup, contributing primarily on special teams.

Mosby played 11 special teams snaps in that contest, registering one assisted tackle as Green Bay secured its fourth victory of the season.

The Fresno State product has developed into a useful rotational contributor since joining the Packers in 2023.

He appeared in 16 games during the 2024 campaign, ending with 12 combined tackles, half a sack and two passes defended.

Interestingly, that lone shared sack came against Detroit quarterback Jared Goff in November 2024. Mosby teamed with Rashan Gary to bring down Goff for an 8-yard loss on third down, forcing a Lions punt.

He appeared in 12 games in 2025, registering eight special teams tackles while making occasional defensive appearances.

Mosby now is back versus a classic divisional opponent, and his contributions could again come on special teams.

Green Bay also activated star running back Josh Jacobs and signed wide receiver Coleman Owen to its 53-man roster Saturday.

All in all, the defensive reinforcements landed at the right moment for a Packers team looking to improve to 5-2.